To Play Or Not To Play; The 2020 Season Very Much In Doubt Says Herbstreit

It doesn't take much, or long for that matter in the world of social media for a comment to blow up and "go viral," especially when that post might contain something the masses don't want to think about.

Such is the case for ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit who found himself in the line of fire from football fans when he said he would be “shocked” if college football or the NFL is played this fall.

In an interview on ESPN Radio on Thursday, the popular television personality was asked his thoughts on the potential of missing the season in 2020.

His answer short-circuited many the sports fan who went nuts on social media calling out Herbstreit for throwing a wet blanket on their hopes.

Newsflash here folks, Herbstreit isn't saying he doesn't want there to be football, he's just saying what many around the country are thinking. He was just man enough, or dumb enough to say it out loud right now when we as a nation of sports fans are already suffering.

Still, that's not a reason to shoot the messenger just because you don't like the message, because none of us like it any more than you do.

It is, however, a very real possibility and the sooner people start coming to grips with it, the better off you will be in the fall if it does happen.

While the NCAA, every Power Five conference commissioner and all other leaders of football-playing institutions across the country are working diligently to devise contingency plans for every imaginable scenario, it might not be enough to overcome the current dilemma we face as a country and world.

What I do know for certain is that if there is any way possible, even if it were to be in empty stadiums, those powers that be will make every effort to get us what we all desire and crave. There's simply too much money at stake for them to throw up their hands and say "we give" until there is no other option left to them but surrender.

Herbstreit wasn't wrong in what he said, and I applaud his honesty, but perhaps he would have been better served to have couched his answer for a few more months, but I can't say that I wouldn't have said the same thing in his chair on Thursday.

Regardless, his message should be heeded and people should prepare for the worst and hope for the best.