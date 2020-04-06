CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

To Play Or Not To Play; The 2020 Season Very Much In Doubt Says Herbstreit

Greg Arias

It doesn't take much, or long for that matter in the world of social media for a comment to blow up and "go viral," especially when that post might contain something the masses don't want to think about. 

Such is the case for ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit who found himself in the line of fire from football fans when he said he would be  “shocked” if college football or the NFL is played this fall.

In an interview on ESPN Radio on Thursday, the popular television personality was asked his thoughts on the potential of missing the season in 2020. 

His answer short-circuited many the sports fan who went nuts on social media calling out Herbstreit for throwing a wet blanket on their hopes. 

Newsflash here folks, Herbstreit isn't saying he doesn't want there to be football, he's just saying what many around the country are thinking. He was just man enough, or dumb enough to say it out loud right now when we as a nation of sports fans are already suffering. 

Still, that's not a reason to shoot the messenger just because you don't like the message, because none of us like it any more than you do.

 It is, however, a very real possibility and the sooner people start coming to grips with it, the better off you will be in the fall if it does happen. 

While the NCAA, every Power Five conference commissioner and all other leaders of football-playing institutions across the country are working diligently to devise contingency plans for every imaginable scenario, it might not be enough to overcome the current dilemma we face as a country and world. 

What I do know for certain is that if there is any way possible, even if it were to be in empty stadiums, those powers that be will make every effort to get us what we all desire and crave. There's simply too much money at stake for them to throw up their hands and say "we give" until there is no other option left to them but surrender. 

Herbstreit wasn't wrong in what he said, and I applaud his honesty, but perhaps he would have been better served to have couched his answer for a few more months, but I can't say that I wouldn't have said the same thing in his chair on Thursday.

Regardless, his message should be heeded and people should prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Issac McBride Says He's "One-Hundred Percent" Committed To Vanderbilt Basketball

Issac McBride has been the subject of much talk and speculation of late as to his intentions after his verbal commitment to Vanderbilt basketball.

Greg Arias

SEC Football Coach In Hot Water Over Social Media Post

In case you haven't heard the newest member of the SEC football coaching fraternity is already in hot water before coaching his first game at his new school.

Greg Arias

SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Wide Receiver U

Sports Illustrated has been producing a series of articles reexamining which schools are generating the most talent at each position, and the SEC has teams in the mix for each position.

Greg Arias

SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Quarterback U

Sports Illustrated has been producing a series of articles reexamining which schools are generating the most talent at each position, and the SEC has teams in the mix for each position.

Greg Arias

SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Linebacker U

Sports Illustrated has been producing a series of articles reexamining which schools are producing the most talent at each position, and the SEC has teams in the mix for each position.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: Third Team

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school basketball All-American team has been released.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: First Team And POY Jalen Green

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school basketball All-American team has been released, and we introduce the National High School Player of the Year, Jalen Green.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: Second Team

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school basketball All-American team has been released.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Rankings: Big Board, No Commodores But That Means Nothing

The Vanderbilt Commodores have three players in the upcoming NFL Draft, and while none of them are in the first round or top-100 players, that doesn't mean that they won't be drafted and find a place in the league.

Greg Arias

College Baseball "Super-Class" in 2021 As Some Seniors Could Return

However things work out in college baseball for the 2021 season, there's no doubt that some teams could become a so-called "super-class" with the return of some seniors for an extra year of eligibility.

Greg Arias