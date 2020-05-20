CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Tom Brady Holds Tampa Workout Without Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt star running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn has signed his first contract with the Tampa Bay Bucs, who selected him in the third round with the No.76 overall selection in last month's NFL Draft. Still, the rookie was not present on Tuesday when quarterback Tom Brady held a workout with some of his new teammates.  

Vaughn's deal, four years, $4,756,000 with an annual salary of $1,189,000 according to OverTheCap.com has no fully guaranteed money, but his signing bonus was believed to be $750,000 per sources with knowledge of the contract details.  

In a story first reported by The Tampa Bay Times and updated by Sports Illustrated's AllBucs publisher Luke Easterling, the six-time Super Bowl champion organized a two-hour workout for him and his teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa.

The Buccaneers are heavy favorites with Brady at quarterback to win the NFC South, compete for the NFC championship, and possibly a Super Bowl title according to oddsmakers. 

While Brady is the headliner, the Bucs also recently signed former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski in addition to receiver Mike Evans and tight end O/J/ Howards who were already on the roster, plus added Vaughn in the draft.  

More details from The Tampa Bay Times: 

Brady appeared to be the one organizing the route combinations and situational drills that Bucs receivers, tight ends and running backs ran for about 120 minutes Tuesday.

At times, like he did with receiver Mike Evans, Brady would walk through the route, showing players exactly where to make their cuts.

Brady’s arm looked live and he took advantage of the large collection of pass catchers to also get in some work on deep routes. Among those attending the practice were receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

While Vaughn will not be the focal point of the offense, he is expected to compete and perhaps secure the top running back spot on the roster before the 2020 season ends. 

 Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Tyson Russell

Today we continue our series previewing current Vanderbilt football commitments for the class of 2021.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Interested In Potential Utah Transfer Both Gach

The Vanderbilt men's basketball roster has one spot remaining for 2020-21, and the Commodores are interested in a potential transfer player to fill that spot.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Terion Sugick

Vanderbilt football commit Terion Sugick is turning heads as he prepares for his college football career.

Greg Arias

Ball Back in Home State as Part of Vanderbilt Football Staff

Veteran assistant mentoring Vanderbilt receivers.

Greg Arias

Academics Before Athletics, Altered Calendar Could Impact The Latter

The world of college athletics faces multiple challenges to their 2020-21 seasons as universities and athletics directors wrestle with a worldwide health crisis.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Plans In Place For Return of Athletes, Students To Campus

While the date and time for a return is not set, Vanderbilt University has a lengthy plan in place for their students and athletes to return to campus.

Greg Arias

Southeastern Conference Presents $100K Gift to Vanderbilt

Funds intended for faculty, staff and students seeking affected by storms

Greg Arias

SEC Athletic Directors Targeting June Return For Athletes, All But One That Is

Last week 13 of 14 Southeastern Conference athletic directors appeared comfortable with a June 1 return to campus for their football teams. Which AD was opposed?

Greg Arias

Issac McBride Officially Joins Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball Team

Commodores add standout Kansas transfer Issac McBride to their basketball roster.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Jack Bech

Our first look at the current commitments for the Vanderbilt football class of 2021 is Louisiana wide receiver, Jack Bech.

Greg Arias