Tom Brady Holds Tampa Workout Without Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Former Vanderbilt star running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn has signed his first contract with the Tampa Bay Bucs, who selected him in the third round with the No.76 overall selection in last month's NFL Draft. Still, the rookie was not present on Tuesday when quarterback Tom Brady held a workout with some of his new teammates.

Vaughn's deal, four years, $4,756,000 with an annual salary of $1,189,000 according to OverTheCap.com has no fully guaranteed money, but his signing bonus was believed to be $750,000 per sources with knowledge of the contract details.

In a story first reported by The Tampa Bay Times and updated by Sports Illustrated's AllBucs publisher Luke Easterling, the six-time Super Bowl champion organized a two-hour workout for him and his teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa.

The Buccaneers are heavy favorites with Brady at quarterback to win the NFC South, compete for the NFC championship, and possibly a Super Bowl title according to oddsmakers.

While Brady is the headliner, the Bucs also recently signed former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski in addition to receiver Mike Evans and tight end O/J/ Howards who were already on the roster, plus added Vaughn in the draft.

More details from The Tampa Bay Times:

Brady appeared to be the one organizing the route combinations and situational drills that Bucs receivers, tight ends and running backs ran for about 120 minutes Tuesday. At times, like he did with receiver Mike Evans, Brady would walk through the route, showing players exactly where to make their cuts. Brady’s arm looked live and he took advantage of the large collection of pass catchers to also get in some work on deep routes. Among those attending the practice were receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

While Vaughn will not be the focal point of the offense, he is expected to compete and perhaps secure the top running back spot on the roster before the 2020 season ends.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.