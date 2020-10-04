Too Much LSU Dooms Vanderbilt in 41-7 Loss

This is not the same LSU Tigers team that ran wide through the SEC in 2019, but it was good enough to run through and ass around the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night for a 41-7 win inside Vanderbilt Stadium.

It was the second consecutive season Ed Orgeron and his Bayou Bengal have visited Nashville, and this time his Tigers had to work a little harder for the victory, at least early on in the first half anyway.

Through the first 30 minutes, the Tigers offense managed to control the half as quarterback Myles Brennan 10 of 16 for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His running game supported him this time as well as, managing 83 yards in the opening half.

Conversely, the Commodores offense struggled, producing just 126 yards in total offense with ten completions on 16 attempts for 68 yards and one touchdown.

It was the second quarter where the game turned as the Tigers and Brennan got things going as their quick-strike ability became apparent. In the quarter, the Tigers needed just 2:50 to score two of their three first-half touchdowns.

The third quarter was all Tigers as Cade York connected on two field goals after the Commodores defense produced stand. Still, then last in the period, Brennan orchestrated a nine-play, 85-yard drive that took 3:29 seconds and staked the visitors to a 34-7 advantage that all but knocked the Commodores out.

A fourth-quarter 79-yard scoring march extended the Tigers advantage to 41-7 when John Emery went around left end for a 12-yard touchdown run, and the rout was officially on.

In the end, the Tigers would walk away with the win as their final possession of the night ended in a Brennan kneel down at the Vanderbilt 8-yard line as time expired.

LSU finished the game with 498 yards in total offense with 337 coming on the arm of Brenna, while the Tigers running backs combined for 161 yards.

For the Commodores, Seals finished the contest 11 of 25 for 113 yards with one touchdown and two second-half interceptions.

Ja'veon Marlowe led Vanderbilt on the ground with 83 yards on 17 carries while Jamari Wakefield finished the night with 16 rushes for 53 yards.

Cam Johnson lead the Commodores in receiving with three receptions for 63 yards while Ben Bresnahan collected his first career touchdown reception as part of his three receptions and 31 yards.

The Commodores return to action next Saturday with an 11 am kickoff as the South Carolina Gamecocks visit Vanderbilt Stadium.

