So far, 2020 has been nothing to write home about, and it got worse this week when on Monday, it was announced that former legendary Auburn head football coach Pat Dye had passed away at the age of 80.

As if that wasn't enough, on Wednesday, another legend, former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors, passed away at the age of 85.

Fans of every team in the conference- excluding Texas A & M and Missouri who joined after both Dye and Majors had left- disliked both men when their teams faced off against the Vols and Tigers respectively will agree that each coach brought much to the conference as coaches.

Dec 2, 1989; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn head coach Pat Dye during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Dec. 2, 1989. Mandatory Credit: Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK NCAA Football: Pat Dye

Dye propelled Auburn football to a new level after taking over the Tigers program in 1981. His signature victory came the following season when he and his team defeated Alabama and their legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in the final Ior Bowl of Bryant's storied career. He was also an All-American performer for the Georgia Bulldogs in 1953. four

As a collegiate player, Majors starred for the Volunteers, finishing as runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 1956 before turning to the coaching profession. He won a national championship as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers in 1976, then returned to Knoxville to take over as head coach of his alma mater in 1977.

Overall, Dye compiled a 152-62-5 record as a head coach, including winning four SEC titles (1983, 1987, 1988, 1989), finished 7-2-1 in bowl games, and was a three-time winner of coach of the year honors in the conference (83, 87, 88).

Date Unknown; Location Unknown, USA; Johnny Majors called the \"Miracle at South Bend\" wild and wooly. Mandatory Credit: Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK News: SEC Football Archives

While Majors enjoyed a national title at Pittsburgh, his success at Tennessee never reached that level. He finished his coaching career with a record of 185-137-10, including a 9-6 record in bowl games. He was named coach of the year in 1985, leading the Volunteers to the conference title, the first of three (1985, 89, 90) during his 15 seasons as head coach in Knoxville.

Other coaches in conference history have better overall records, won more titles, bowl games, and awards. Still, Patrick Fain Dye and John Terrill Majors will always be remembered as legends for their contributions as both players and coaches in the SEC.

Rest In Peace Pat and Johnny, your legacies are set in stone.

