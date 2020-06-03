CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Two SEC Coaching Legends Have Passed Away This Week

Greg Arias

So far, 2020 has been nothing to write home about, and it got worse this week when on Monday, it was announced that former legendary Auburn head football coach Pat Dye had passed away at the age of 80.

As if that wasn't enough, on Wednesday, another legend, former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors, passed away at the age of 85. 

Fans of every team in the conference- excluding Texas A&M and Missouri who joined after both Dye and Majors had left- disliked both men when their teams faced off against the Vols and Tigers respectively will agree that each coach brought much to the conference as coaches. 

USATSI_14368779_168388405_lowres
Dec 2, 1989; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn head coach Pat Dye during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Dec. 2, 1989. Mandatory Credit: Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK NCAA Football: Pat Dye

Dye propelled Auburn football to a new level after taking over the Tigers program in 1981. His signature victory came the following season when he and his team defeated Alabama and their legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in the final Ior Bowl of Bryant's storied career. He was also an All-American performer for the Georgia Bulldogs in 1953. four  

As a collegiate player, Majors starred for the Volunteers, finishing as runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 1956 before turning to the coaching profession. He won a national championship as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers in 1976, then returned to Knoxville to take over as head coach of his alma mater in 1977.   

Overall, Dye compiled a 152-62-5 record as a head coach, including winning four SEC titles (1983, 1987, 1988, 1989), finished 7-2-1 in bowl games, and was a three-time winner of coach of the year honors in the conference (83, 87, 88).  

USATSI_14379333_168388405_lowres
Date Unknown; Location Unknown, USA; Johnny Majors called the \"Miracle at South Bend\" wild and wooly. Mandatory Credit: Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK News: SEC Football Archives

While Majors enjoyed a national title at Pittsburgh, his success at Tennessee never reached that level. He finished his coaching career with a record of 185-137-10, including a 9-6 record in bowl games. He was named coach of the year in 1985, leading the Volunteers to the conference title, the first of three (1985, 89, 90) during his 15 seasons as head coach in Knoxville.

Other coaches in conference history have better overall records, won more titles, bowl games, and awards. Still, Patrick Fain Dye and John Terrill Majors will always be remembered as legends for their contributions as both players and coaches in the SEC.  

Rest In Peace Pat and Johnny, your legacies are set in stone.    

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the SEC: Items from Across the Conference

The first edition of our new SEC Notebook feature from the publishers of all Sports Illustrated site publishers throughout the conference.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Golf Coach Scott Limbaugh Honored

Scott Limbaugh honored by Golf Coaches Association of America

Greg Arias

Pitching Powered Commodores in 2020 and Should Again Next Season

A closer look at the numbers from Vanderbilt's pitching staff in 2020 should bring excitement to fans for the 2021 season, as some of these numbers are unbelievable.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Makes Top 8 for Three Star Texas Recruit

Three-star Texas wide receiver Da'wain Lofton has released his final eight teams, and Vanderbilt is among them.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Ryan Mutombo, Class of 2021

The name Mutombo should be very familiar to basketball fans, and it might become one Vanderbilt fans to remember for the recruiting class of 2021.

Greg Arias

MLB Pitcher of the Future; Former Vanderbilt Star Walker Buehler in Discussion

Who will be the face of Major League Baseball's top pitcher in the future? Former Vanderbilt star Walker Buehler is in the conversation.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Shares Powerful Thoughts

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason shared his thoughts on the current situation engulfing our nation.

Greg Arias

Missing NCAA Baseball Regionals? How About These Projections?

This would have been the weekend when NCAA Division I is weeding down the 64 teams selected for the 2020 championship down to the 16 Super Regional squads.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics' Statement on Racial Injustice in our Society

The following is Vanderbilt Athletics' statement on racial injustice in our society:

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Mourns Passing of Osia Lewis

Veteran coach and mentor Osia Lewis brought leadership to West End

Greg Arias