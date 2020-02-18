CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Announces Dates for Spring Practice

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – What promises to be one of Vanderbilt’s most interesting spring practices in years will open in one week on West End.

The Commodores are expected to start spring drills on Tuesday, February 25, building toward the Black and Gold Spring Game on Friday, April 3.

Derek Mason’s seventh spring practice at Vanderbilt offers plenty of intrigue. Coming off a disappointing campaign last year, the Commodores feature key staff changes, headed by offensive coordinator Todd Fitch from Louisiana Tech and defensive coordinator Ted Roof from Appalachian State.

The Commodores also are in search of a new quarterback to guide the offense, with recent arrivals Jeremy Moussa and Ken Seals expected to see plenty of repetitions.

Mason expects plenty of competition through spring practice as Fitch and Roof introduce their systems.

“I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be a fun, productive and competitive spring,” Mason said. “We have to efficiently install schemes on both sides of the ball. And we want to see everyone competing at a high level, doing everything they can do to earn playing time and making us a better football team.”

Seventeen starters from a year ago and 53 letter winners – 30 on defense, 19 on offense and four on special teams – return for the upcoming season. The Commodores will open a seven-game home slate in Vanderbilt Stadium by hosting Mercer on September 5.

The Commodores will hold three sessions next week in limited gear, take March 1-7 off for spring break, then return March 10 to start four weeks of practice leading to the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 3. The spring finale will start at 7:15 p.m.

--#AnchorDown--

For your planning purposes, here’s the schedule for our first week of spring drills:

• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7:00-8:30 a.m. (limited gear)
• Thursday, Feb. 27, 7:00-8:30 a.m. (limited gear)
• Friday, Feb. 28, 7-8:30 a.m. (limited gear)

Our intention is to hold outdoor practices at the John Rich Practice Facility (located off Natchez Trace behind McGugin Athletics Center). Practices can move to the team’s nearby indoor practice center that adjoins the David Williams Recreation Center with inclement weather.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Visit Knoxville to face Tennessee in Second Matchup of Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse Updates Moyer Injury and Perry Wallace Tribute

Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse has a big week in front of him as he and his team travel to Knoxville today to face Tennessee, then home to host Georgia on Saturday as the university will honor Perry Wallace during the game against the Bulldogs.

Greg Arias

Is SEC Officiating a Problem for Conference and Teams

Someone somewhere needs to do something about the officiating in the Southeastern Conference, and that someone is conference commissioner, Greg Sankey.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Knoxville tonight to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report

Vanderbilt baseball opens the home schedule Tuesday afternoon as they host South Alabama at 4:30 pm at Hawkings Field. Here's a look at the opening weekend of the 2020 baseball season.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fall to No.5 in Latest Baseball America Rankings

It was a tough weekend for the Vanderbilt Commodores in the desert as they dropped two of three games over the weekend. Those losses caused them to drop in the latest Baseball America rankings.

Greg Arias

Commodores come from Behind, only to drop Heartbreaker to Cal-Poly 9-8

Jake Eder and Chris McElvain both struggled on the mound, but the Commodores came from behind to take the lead only to see Cal-Poly walk off with a 9-8 win on the final day of opening weekend at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale Az.

Greg Arias

No Comeback Needed as Gators Never Look Back, Crush Commodores 84-66

Vanderbilt falls down 29 points at the break and never recover in Gainesville.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Bounce back with 6-1 win over UConn on day two of MLB4

The Vanderbilt Commodores got their first win of the season on Saturday, bouncing back from their season-opening loss to capture a 6-1 in over UConn at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Greg Arias

Recapping: Tough day in the Desert for Vandy Boys in Season Opener

Commodores fall 4-3 to Michigan on Schmidt's 9th inning two-run home run.

Greg Arias