Vanderbilt Announces Dates for Spring Practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – What promises to be one of Vanderbilt’s most interesting spring practices in years will open in one week on West End.

The Commodores are expected to start spring drills on Tuesday, February 25, building toward the Black and Gold Spring Game on Friday, April 3.



Derek Mason’s seventh spring practice at Vanderbilt offers plenty of intrigue. Coming off a disappointing campaign last year, the Commodores feature key staff changes, headed by offensive coordinator Todd Fitch from Louisiana Tech and defensive coordinator Ted Roof from Appalachian State.



The Commodores also are in search of a new quarterback to guide the offense, with recent arrivals Jeremy Moussa and Ken Seals expected to see plenty of repetitions.



Mason expects plenty of competition through spring practice as Fitch and Roof introduce their systems.



“I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be a fun, productive and competitive spring,” Mason said. “We have to efficiently install schemes on both sides of the ball. And we want to see everyone competing at a high level, doing everything they can do to earn playing time and making us a better football team.”



Seventeen starters from a year ago and 53 letter winners – 30 on defense, 19 on offense and four on special teams – return for the upcoming season. The Commodores will open a seven-game home slate in Vanderbilt Stadium by hosting Mercer on September 5.



The Commodores will hold three sessions next week in limited gear, take March 1-7 off for spring break, then return March 10 to start four weeks of practice leading to the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 3. The spring finale will start at 7:15 p.m.



For your planning purposes, here’s the schedule for our first week of spring drills:



• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7:00-8:30 a.m. (limited gear)

• Thursday, Feb. 27, 7:00-8:30 a.m. (limited gear)

• Friday, Feb. 28, 7-8:30 a.m. (limited gear)



Our intention is to hold outdoor practices at the John Rich Practice Facility (located off Natchez Trace behind McGugin Athletics Center). Practices can move to the team’s nearby indoor practice center that adjoins the David Williams Recreation Center with inclement weather.