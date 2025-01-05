Vanderbilt Commodores NIL Director Updates Status Of Anchor Impact Collective
The Vanderbilt Commodores are not the same program they've been for the better part of the last decade, and nothing displayed that more so than the historic 2024 season which saw a finish above .500 and a bowl victory both for the first time in 11 years.
Head coach Clark Lea has the Commodores going in the right direction and is a massive part of the taste of success Vanderbilt has started to experience.
But more reasoning for the sudden bright days ahead in Nashville is the changing times in collegiate athletics.
The Commodores are able to build a team from the transfer portal that is able to be more competitive and than was previously possible, and the evidence for this impact could be spotted first hand on the field this season.
Vanderbilt's NIL collective "Anchor Down" has done some wonderful stuff already, and things have only begun to look up even more financially since the arrival of new Anchor Down executive director Paul Grindstaff back in October shortly after the victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He spoke to 247Sports and gave an update on where things are standing within the collective that should excite Commodores fans all around the country.
"Vanderbilt knows what it takes to compete and when I talked to my conference peers, my peers in other schools in the SEC and other power conferences, we're right up there," Grindstaff said. "It's not one of those things where we're the poor kid on the block or the underrepresented kid on the block or what have you, the under-resourced kid on the block."
Grindstaff says the focus is on being able to market their athletes and in turn being able to afford to not only bring in new ones, but retention of the ones who are already there and previously may have looked to leave the school after a great season.
"Our goal, what we need to be doing is elevating the image of our student athletes," he said. "Retain, recruit, attract student athletes, be able to pay market rate, bring people here, retain people, and expand our donor base and in the process of doing that, really look good doing it."
Of course, there's still a ton of work left to do in order to get enough donations into a collective and continue to put Vanderbilt on the map, not just in football, but as an overall athletic program.
As is the case with so many schools within the conference, football is the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to generating revenue.
And with the Commodores proving it on the field for the first time in a very long time, good seasons starting to stack on top of one another bring a limitless ceiling to what Vanderbilt can be moving forward.