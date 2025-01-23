Vanderbilt Faces Five Teams in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Vanderbilt will be getting ready for the 2025 campaign with newfound optimism.
Following a string of rough years ever since James Franklin departed to take the head job at Penn State, the Commodores had been cellar dwellers in the SEC, getting bludgeoned virtually each and every time they took the field against a conference opponent.
That changed last season.
Not only did Vanderbilt have their first winning campaign since 2013, but they also pulled off some major upsets and were on the verge of pulling off two more.
It was a stark difference from how this program has looked in the past, and with Diego Pavia returning at quarterback alongside some other difference makers, Clark Lea and his staff were able to land another talent-rich transfer class to boost this roster further.
All of that has Vanderbilt feeling good about their chances to have back-to-back successful years.
When looking at their schedule on paper, it's much more favorable than it could have been, but with the 2024-25 college football season now officially in the books, some way-too-early top 25 rankings are starting to be released.
That includes from the Sports Illustrated staff, whose list has five of Vanderbilt's opponents on it.
Texas - No. 1
Alabama - No. 8
LSU - No. 11
Tennessee - No. 13
Auburn - No. 25
What's interesting to note is that three out of the five are going to have first-time starters for their respective programs, something that should give the Commodores an advantage based on having Pavia back.
Texas being the preseason No. 1 team is interesting when considering who they are losing, but the hype machine provided by Arch Manning has everyone in the college football world curious to see what he can do there.
Seeing a number next to Tennessee's name shouldn't be a surprise, and while the Volunteers are the dragon that Lea has not been able to slay during his time in Nashville, it would be much sweeter if they were able to finally knock off their in-state rivals when they are ranked.
As for Alabama, they'll be looking for revenge.
That is a game Vanderbilt will need to be ready for, especially since the defeat they handed the Crimson Tide was a huge reason why they were left out of the College Football Playoff.
LSU is scary on paper, especially with Heisman-frontrunner quarterback Garrett Nussmeier back.
Auburn is fully a "wait and see" team right now since they are coming off a disappointing campaign and had to utilize the transfer portal to generate excitement considering what took place last year.
All in all, it's a schedule that Vanderbilt has seen before.
The difference is, the Commodores are better equipped to handle these slate of games this time around compared to in the past.