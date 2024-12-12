Early Analysis of Vanderbilt Commodores 2025 Football Schedule
Vanderbilt has one more game to do something the program hasn't accomplished in over a decade.
If they win the Birmingham Bowl by beating an upset-savvy Georgia Tech team that has operated similar to how they have this season, then they will finish with a winning record for the first time since 2013.
That is going to be the conversation in Nashville until kick off, and head coach Clark Lea certainly knows what's at state during this prep period.
Not only is this a chance to announce that Vanderbilt football is back on the right track, but it would also prove they are a place to come play for high school prospects around the country or those at the collegiate level looking for a new opportunity.
No matter what happens on Dec. 27, this year has been a success for the Commodores.
Lea is hoping he can build upon this showing and put together back-to-back successful seasons at Vanderbilt, and with one game left this year, the fan base can now officially see who they are going to play in 2025 after their schedule was unveiled.
On the surface, it looks pretty manageable.
They open against an FCS-level opponent before two straight road games against Virginia Tech, who will be searching for revenge after being upset to start this season, and against South Carolina who could be an SEC favorite depending on who returns and is brought into that program.
Two straight home games after that will help, especially against Georgia State who Vanderbilt will want to get revenge on after they were upset, and when facing a Utah State team that was their final addition to the schedule.
A road game against Alabama is never easy, but they could have quarterback change.
Then, they get LSU at home which is a plus, followed by facing Missouri at home who is expected to have a ton of roster turnover through graduation and transfer portal departures.
Going on the road to face Texas will be difficult, especially after playing them close this year.
But, they get to finish with two out of three home games against an Auburn program that has tons of questions marks and Kentucky who continues to regress and there doesn't seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Then, the finale against Tennessee where Vanderbilt will be chomping at the bit to win.
There are no easy games in the SEC, something the Commodores whole-heartedly know, but if they can improve their own roster heading into next season and mitigate the loss of Diego Pavia at the quarterback position, then they have a chance to make a bowl game in consecutive years.