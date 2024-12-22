Vanderbilt Fans Could Get First Look at Running Back Johann Cardenas in Bowl Game
In the early portion of the winter, much of the attention surrounding Vanderbilt was regarding what they were doing in the transfer portal.
With Clark Lea needing to have a good haul during this cycle based on him putting his eggs in that basket instead of prioritizing high school recruiting, the players they have landed so far certainly improves the profile of the Commodores heading into 2025.
But for the first time in six years, this fan base will get to see their team compete in a postseason contest, something that is now starting to take precedent for the program.
Vanderbilt will likely still be active in the portal before it closes on Dec. 28, especially since Diego Pavia was granted another year of eligibility which could help them land some more offensive playmakers who are looking for a different opportunity, but Lea and his staff are also formulating how they are going to approach things in the Birmingham Bowl.
The Commodores want to win this game.
It would lock up their first winning season in over a decade and put a stamp on what is being built in Nashville.
Bowl games also don't count towards game totals when it comes to redshirts, so Vanderbilt could also use this contest as a chance to get some younger players experience.
If they go that route, then fans could get their first chance to see running back Johann Cardenas, a three-star recruit from the 2024 class who redshirted after picking up an early injury.
"AJ Newberry is out with an injury, and he was the Commodores' speedy running back who caught seven passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his 185 rushing yards. Third-string back Moni Jones is more of a short-yardage option, so Cardenas could fill the role Newberry had if he's healthy," writes Aria Gerson of The Tennessean.
The 6-foot, 220-pounder picked Vanderbilt over Missouri and other schools when he was a high schooler, and after having a productive prep career in the state of Texas while also being a top sprinter in the 100-meter dash, his future looks bright in Nashville.
He'll be someone to keep an eye on to see if Vanderbilt wants to utilize him in the Birmingham Bowl.
Cardenas hasn't played in a college game yet, but he could be a breakout player if he's given the opportunity.