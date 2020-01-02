VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Football Adds Another Player To Roster

Greg Arias

College football's National Signing Day isn't until February so Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has a few spots left to fill in the Commodores 2020 class and on the roster. Not every player that joins a college program is there on scholarship. Coaches fill in their rosters with players who are preferred walk-ons. 

The Commodores added one such player on Thursday with the announcement of the commitment of Michael Spencer, a 6'4" 225 defensive end/outside linebacker from the Taft School in Watertown, Ct.  as a preferred walk-on to the program. 

The addition of Spencer, though not on scholarship player adds another player with size, length, and speed to the Commodores roster at a position where depth is needed.    

Spencer chose the Commodores over Cornell, Harvard, Yale, and Cincinnati because of the mix of academics and athletics. 

"I chose Vanderbilt because it gives me the opportunity to play football at the highest level as well as pursue a very prestigious degree, said Spencer via text. "Also, coach Mason is the kind of guy that I love to be around and have the opportunity to play for!"

You can see Spencer in action during his senior season here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodore Women Open SEC Play Tonight

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores wone's basketball team are off to a 10-3 start, having won their last five games. They open conference play tonight, hosting Auburn at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt Defense Down Stretch Key In Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores held on down the stretch to grab their eighth win of the season, defeating the visiting Davidson WIldcats 76-71.

Free Throw Struggles Continue For Vanderbilt Despite Season High

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores set a single-game season-high in made free throws against Davidson, but misses almost prove costly.

Report: Vanderbilt Close To Deal To Hire Ne Offensive Coordinator

Greg Arias

A report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel indicated that Vanderbilt is close to completing a deal to hire their next offensive coordinator.

Commodores Hold On, Close Decade With 76-71 Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores hung on down the stretch, despite going the final 13:09 of the game without a made field goal in a 76-71 win over the visiting Davidson Wildcats.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Davidson WIldcats

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores play host to the Davidson Wildcats tonight at Memorial Gym. Here are some quick-hit facts about tonight's matchup.

Vanderbilt Men Return To The Court Tonight, Hosting Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team returns to the court after a nine-day holiday break when the Commodores take on Davidson out of the Atlantic 10 conference on Monday evening.

The Biggest Joke In College Football Is On The Fans

Greg Arias

What's wrong with the current college football playoff system. Let me count the issues.

Coaching Changes One Constant For Mason At Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

Derek Mason is making another move as Vanderbilt announced today that both offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver have been dismissed.

Report: Mason Making Changes At Both Coordinator Positions

Greg Arias

In a surprising move Saturday afternoon, the Vanderbilt Commodores have announced the firing of both offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.