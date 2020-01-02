Vanderbilt Football Adds Another Player To Roster

College football's National Signing Day isn't until February so Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has a few spots left to fill in the Commodores 2020 class and on the roster. Not every player that joins a college program is there on scholarship. Coaches fill in their rosters with players who are preferred walk-ons.

The Commodores added one such player on Thursday with the announcement of the commitment of Michael Spencer, a 6'4" 225 defensive end/outside linebacker from the Taft School in Watertown, Ct. as a preferred walk-on to the program.

The addition of Spencer, though not on scholarship player adds another player with size, length, and speed to the Commodores roster at a position where depth is needed.

Spencer chose the Commodores over Cornell, Harvard, Yale, and Cincinnati because of the mix of academics and athletics.

"I chose Vanderbilt because it gives me the opportunity to play football at the highest level as well as pursue a very prestigious degree, said Spencer via text. "Also, coach Mason is the kind of guy that I love to be around and have the opportunity to play for!"

You can see Spencer in action during his senior season here.