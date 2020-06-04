Vanderbilt Football Gets Commitment from Peach State Defensive Back

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason secured the commitment from three-star defensive back, Alan (Taco) Wright, 5-foot-10, 175-pounds out of Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy.

Wright is the younger brother of current Commodores quarterback signee Michael Wright, who will compete for the starting position under center upon his arrival in Nashville when the new school year and season begin.

As for the younger Wright, he is forging his own way and identity as a player on the defensive side of the ball.

"My strengths at playing Corner is not just my athleticism, but also my knowledge of the game and my opponents. I make sure that I am well prepared before the game even starts so I can play my best game that day. I am the hardest worker on every team and I continue to strive to continue to be the best no matter what level of football I’m playing," said Wright. "I see myself fitting at the Cornerback position. I am a very physical and aggressive corner with great technique. My brother and some others even call me Mr. Technique at times because of it."

As a junior, Wright led his team with four interceptions on defense while collecting 38 catches for 444 yards and six touchdowns offensively, showing his versatility.

There were several factors Wright considered in making the decision to commit to Vanderbilt.

"I choose Vanderbilt because it is a place where I can get a great education and play Big Time Football. I will be surrounded by young men just like myself who are all striving for the same goal," added Wright. "The coaches there are very hard on their players and have a great relationship with them and I was looking for coaches who want their players not to just be a great football player but also the Best man they can be. I also get to play against some of the best Receivers and Football players in college football."

Though not a sprinter like his brother, Wright also excels on the track as a hurdler as well as a long, and triple jumper.

But is he as fast as his brother?

"I get asked this question a lot, but I do not run the 100 at all. I'm a hurdler. I run the 300 hurdles (39.8) and the 110 hurdles and I also run both relays and both long and triple jumps, said Wright.

Regardless of what his official forty times might be, there is no doubt that the Commodores have added another outstanding athlete to the roster with their latest commitment.

Wright shared a message for Commodores fans s well.

"This Is A New Wave Of Vanderbilt Football, said Wright. "ANCHOR DOWN!"

