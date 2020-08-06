Vanderbilt Football gets Commitment from Ohio Linebacker AJ Campbell

Vanderbilt and head coach Derek Mason received good news late Thursday afternoon with the announcement that Akron, Oh. three-star linebacker/defensive end AJ Campbell is committing to the Commodores.

At 6' 4" 240-pounds, Campbell is a well built and physically mature prospect for his age, but still has the frame to handle more good weight and muscle.

The Copley High product is rated as the No.63 prospect in Ohio, and the No.85 weakside defensive end while being tabbed as the No. 1654 overall player nationally according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

His commitment brings the number of current commitments from the Commodores in the class of 2021 to ten players.

Campbell currently holds 19 offers, with Vanderbilt being the only Power Five program among them.