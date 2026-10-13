Vanderbilt Football Knows How Huge This Weekend’s Game is in the Big Picture

NASHVILLE — Do not look at the records or the fact that both Vanderbilt and Arkansas are unranked teams facing off against each other this weekend. Look at the situation Vanderbilt football is in.

The Commodores, who were once 3-0, are now 3-3 and are coming off their worst and most embarrassing loss since the later stages of the 2023 season, losing to Ole Miss 52-17. Vanderbilt feels that the season is not lost and it still can still achieve big things this season, but it has to stop the bleeding it has been in the middle of for the past few weeks.

On the surface, this is the easiest remaining game Vanderbilt has left on its schedule. A game where it could be easy to assume Vanderbilt is going to win and that there are no big storylines for the game. But on a deeper level, this is the most important game of the season for Vanderbilt.

A chance to stop the bleeding is a must at this point. Letting this losing streak fall to four games would be crushing for the Commodores. But it is more than just getting back in the win column. The game Saturday carries a great magnitude in order for Vanderbilt to just get its swagger back.

“It’s a huge game,” Vanderbilt linebacker Nick Rinaldi said. “We’re not really focused about what everyone else thinks about us. We need to prove to ourselves that we have what it takes. And I know that we have what it takes, guys that have been here who have seen other teams know that we have what it takes.”

By the sound of it, it felt clear that Rinaldi and the players know that there is a lot on the line for this game. There is a heavy emphasis on finding a way to not just win, but to also get out of this lull that the Commodores have been in since the end of September.

There is no better time than the present. Only in this case, it feels like there is no other choice than for Vanderbilt to get back into a rhythm of playing like the team it believes itself to be than right now.

Vanderbilt has set a championship standard for itself. Even though those championship aspirations have seemed to sail for this season, this team is still a program that is prideful about the way it operates and plays football. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has established a standard of toughness and discipline over the past couple of seasons.

But over the past three weeks, Vanderbilt has not been playing to its own standard and it knows that.

“I want to see this team play better football. There’s nothing more important than our team showing up on Saturday and playing better football,” Lea said. “If we do that, the results we want will be within reach. If we don’t, we know how that story goes. That’s everything and that’s getting my full attention and I want to see more from our staff and our team in preparation for that.”

Lea made sure to note that he did not want to go as far to say that this game is the season. He does not believe that the season is over regardless of what happens this weekend, especially in the case of a loss. There are still five games left after this weekend, so Lea knows there are still five more “climbs” to go after Saturday.

Nonetheless, though, there is a sense of urgency amongst the team to return to the standard that has been set by Lea and his veterans.

This weekend begins the beginning of the second half of the regular season. The Commodores split the first six games and they will have to do that again or better if they want to earn their spot in a bowl game with a tough slate of games.

Attention to detail has been stressed by players over the past couple weeks and it seems it is more than ever right now. Vanderbilt does not believe the struggles and the losing streak is a talent issue. It is clear the belief of the program is the roster is filled with the right guys. It is more of an emphasis on communication and hyperfocusing on the little things.

“Obviously we have not played to a standard that we know we should be playing at. And the quicker we can get that right, the quicker we’ll start winning games at the end of the day,” Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence said. “But there’s definitely a lot of urgency. Like we’re halfway through the season. We have to fix things and get them around.”

The importance of this game cannot be understated. A win while playing to its standards is the team’s top priority. The question is whether it can play a complete four-quarter game.

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