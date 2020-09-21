SI.com
Vanderbilt Football Names Captains for 2020

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores have selected their team captains for the 2020 college football season, with no real surprises among those named on Sunday. The announcement was made via a picture released on the team's Twitter page. 

The offensive captains are wide receiver Cam Johnson center Grant Miller. Johnson will assume the role as the team's number one receiver while Miller is a returning starter on the offensive line. 

Photo Courtesy Vanderbilt Football Twitter.

Defensively, linebacker Andre Mintze and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo received the captain's title. Both Odeyingbo and Mintze were recently named to the coaches All-SEC team as second and third teams respectively.  

Special teams captains include punter Harrison Smith, defensive back/returner Caden Coleman and defensive back/returner Elijah Hamilton. 

One obvious omission is the quarterback position, where the four-way competition to earn the starter's role will continue through this game week with an announcement not likely before Saturday as the Commodores travel to College Station, Texas to face the 10th ranked Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. 

