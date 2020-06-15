Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: Cameron Bergeron

As Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt football staff continue the building process with the recruiting class for 2021, a new name has popped up that some experts have tied firmly to the Commodores.

Cameron Bergeron is a 6'0" 180-pound cornerback from Westover High School in Albany, Georgia. Currently, both Rivals and 247 Sports have the three-star Peach State product as a lock to join the Commodores.

Though no commitment date has been set, could Bergeron be the next to commit to Mason and the Commodores?

Bergeron has impressive speed, posting a 4.52 40-yard time, and an 11.52 100-meters according to reports. He also has remarkable strength for a player of his physical stature, having pushed 300-pounds on the bench press.

Internet site RecruitGeorgia.com shared this evaluation of Bergeron.

"Bergeron matched up against the best receiver for each team and his region thats a few FBS caliber players for sure. He has excellent speed and can chew up yardage even if he makes a mistake. Like a flash Bergeron is there. He has a light back pedal and good hip bend too. Tackling is just okay but really Bergeron is a field corner at the end of the day, and it’s his coverage skills that will get him some additional P5 interest. Going up against one of the best receivers in the state during practice definitely helps a lot. He is physical with his hands and does a nice job of scraping off blocks. Definitely like his size at 6′ and appears to have longer arms for an angular body type we look for in FBS caliber CB’s."

Along with Vanderbilt, Bergeron also holds offers from Tennessee and Missouri from the SEC and West Virginia, Wake Forrest, Purdue, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, and Kansas of Power Five conferences.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.