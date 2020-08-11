Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: Isaiah Cox

Head coach Gary Rankin and his Alcoa Tornados are one of the premier high school football programs in the state of Tennessee. They regularly produce college talent, so seeing one of their players holding a three-star rating is no surprise to folks around the Volunteer State.

Such is the case with wide receiver Isaiah Cox, who ranks as the No. 38 overall prospects in the state, No. 93 nationally at his position and No. 1349 overall according to the latest 247Sports Composite rankings.

At 6'2" 185-pounds, Cox brings a long, solid frame with room to grow and add strength. He also has above-average speed, and plays with an aggressive attitude and appears to love the game.

Currently the holder of 27 offers, Cox has seen his suitors grow since the end of last season, and that trend should continue if he and his team make another run toward a state record 18th title.

Among those from the SEC who are in the hunt for Cox, include Arkansas, Ole Miss, and the Commodores. Other Power Five offers from Louisville, Indiana, Kansas, Boston College, and Arizona State are part of this impressive list.

There has been no indication from Cox as to who might be leading for him currently, and no dates for trimming the list or a possible commitment have been announced.

According to 247Sports, there are no predictions, but Rivals.com has him at 50% toward Boston College currently.

Head coach Derek Mason and staff have apparently placed an emphasis on in-state players this cycle by the number of offers being reported. His recruitment will be interesting because of his proximity to Knoxville and should the Vols come calling those season.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.