VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran Enters Tranfer Portal

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt junior left tackle Devin Cochran has announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal and leave the Commodores program. 

The 6'7" 318 redshirt junior from Norcross, Ga. missed the first three games of last season with an injury, but started the final nine games at left tackle and started 32 games in his Vanderbilt career.  

Cochran announced his decision via his Twitter account Monday afternoon. He did not immediately say where he would look to transfer, but as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately at his new school.

An NFL scout who wished to remain anonymous said that if Cochran were eligible for the 2020 draft, he would project as a mid to late second-round selection on his team's board. 

"I've watched him several times throughout his career and four games of film this season. He has the physical build to add more good muscle weight and we love his footwork," said the scout. "He really cuts grass with his feet when dropping to pass block and he seems to have a nasty streak. There is a lot of upside with Cochran," 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Additions To Vanderbilt Staff Should Help Mason

Greg Arias

Head coach Derek Mason has filled both vacant coordinator positions with coaches who should help improve the Commodores this coming season. Not a moment too soon for fans of the program who want wins or a new head coach.

Nesmith, Pippen Jr. On Loss To SMU

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt dropped a tough one Saturday night in their overtime loss to SMU. Aaron Nesmith and Scottie Pippen Jr. spoke with the media following the game.

Stackhouse Talks Final Play Of Regulation Versus SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team lost a 15 point second-half lead Saturday and fell to SMU in overtime. Head coach Jerry Stackhouse explains the final play of regulation that would have won the game in regulation.

Commodores Lose Double-Digit Lead, Fall 92-81 In OT To SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores built a 15 point second half lead before falling in overtime to SMU, 92-81.

BREAKING: Vanderbilt Adds Three To Staff, Roof, Fitch Named Coordinators

Greg Arias

Head Coach Derek Mason has announced the additions of three new coaches to his staff, including two coordinators.

Vanderbilt Quick Hitters: SMU Mustangs Edition

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the SMU Mustangs tonight at Memorial Gym in an 8 pm tipoff.

Vanderbilt Ends Non-Conference Schedule Tonight, Hosting SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team will play their final non-conference game of the season tonight when they welcome the SMU Mustangs to Memorial Gym. The game will begin at 8 p.m.

Corbin Inducted Into ABCA Baseball Hall OF Fame

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Coaching Changes Continue With Commodores Football Staff

Greg Arias

Another day, another assistant football coaching change coming for the Commodores as cornerbacks coach Terrance Brown has reportedly left the staff.

Commodores Blow Out Auburn 77-55 In Conference Opener

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team won their 11th game of the season and first of the new decade on Thursday night, blowing out Auburn 77-55 at Memorial Gym in their SEC opener.