Vanderbilt Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran Enters Tranfer Portal

Vanderbilt junior left tackle Devin Cochran has announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal and leave the Commodores program.

The 6'7" 318 redshirt junior from Norcross, Ga. missed the first three games of last season with an injury, but started the final nine games at left tackle and started 32 games in his Vanderbilt career.

Cochran announced his decision via his Twitter account Monday afternoon. He did not immediately say where he would look to transfer, but as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately at his new school.

An NFL scout who wished to remain anonymous said that if Cochran were eligible for the 2020 draft, he would project as a mid to late second-round selection on his team's board.

"I've watched him several times throughout his career and four games of film this season. He has the physical build to add more good muscle weight and we love his footwork," said the scout. "He really cuts grass with his feet when dropping to pass block and he seems to have a nasty streak. There is a lot of upside with Cochran,"