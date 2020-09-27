SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Vanderbilt Plays Near Perfect First Half, Trails Texas A&M 7-5 at Intermission.

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason could not have written a much better script for the first half of the season-opening game against Texas A&M in College Station. 

Commodores freshman starting quarterback Ken Seals, making his first career start in his first college game in his home state, handled the situation near perfectly, managing the game while completing 10 of 14 passes for 65 yards. The Weatherford, Texas native avoided the big mistakes though the first 30 minutes as his team headed to the half trailing the No.10 team in the nation by just 7-5. 

Seals and his offensive mates took the opening drive and moved to the Aggies 16 yard line, where Pierson Cooke knocked home a 33-yard field goal to give the COmmodores the early advantage. 

However, the Aggies answered as Ainias Smith found the endzone for the home team on a 25-yard scoring run to give Texas A&M their first lead of the night. 

Smith then made a mental mistake on a put return near the Aggies end zone that resulted in a blindside block called on A&M in the endzone that gave the Commodores a safety to trim the lead to 7-5 in the second quarter. 

The Commodores offense outgained the Aggies 150 to 121 in total yards through the first half. They also held an advantage in time of possession, keeping the football a total of 18:29 to 11:08. Vanderbilt also managed eight first downs in half compared to the Aggies seven.

Perhaps most surprising through the first 30 minutes was the rushing yardage, where the Commodores ran for 85 yards on 22 carries compared to just 23 yards on ten attempts for Texas A&M. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Predictions: Vanderbilt Versus Texas A&M

Here are five things we predict will happen when the Vanderbilt Commodores face the Aggies of Texas A&M in College Station Saturday night.

Greg Arias

Five Things We Need to See From Vanderbilt Against Texas A&M

Getting a win might be tough for the Commodores in their season opener, but here are five things we need to see despite the final score.

Greg Arias

SEC Sets Start Date for Men's and Women's Conference Basketball Play

Basketball season will be here before we know it.

STAFF

Week One: SEC Game Predictions

Something new this season since it is an SEC only schedule of ten games.

Greg Arias

Report, Sources Confirm Seals to Start for Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Hustler has reported that true freshman Ken Seals will start Saturday night in the Commodores season opener against Texas A&M.

Greg Arias

Top-20 Commodores for 2020 Season

So this might seem a bit on the crazy side, but just for fun, we are ranking the top-20 Vanderbilt Commodores entering the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

Preseason SEC Media Poll, All-SEC Team Announced

SEC Preseason Media Poll and All-SEC Teams are out.

STAFF

Week One SEC Games Features Seven of the Top-25

Here are the Associated Press and Coaches Poll rankings for week three.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Names Captains for 2020

A total of seven players earned recognition as captains for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

A Closer Look at the Texas A&M Defense

How good are the Aggies on defense? The jury is out on them too.

Greg Arias