Vanderbilt Position by Position SEC Rankings

While preseason rankings are thought by some to be a gauge with which to view teams entering the season, the reality is that they are the thoughts and opinions of media members and writers and should be considered as information and entertainment, with little actual value.

Still, they are of great interest to fans around the nation as a warmup act for the main event that is the season to come, and someone ranks almost every aspect of teams.

To that end, the good folks from Athlon Sports have put out their yearly look at the nation and the SEC, and in doing so, have ranked every position group in the conference 1-14, with one being the best and 14 the worst according to their staff.

Where do the Vanderbilt Commodores rank in each category compared to their conference foes?

Not well.

The Commodores ranked last in five of the seven position group rankings, and 13 of 14 in the other two categories, trailed only by Arkansas in both.

THE COMMODORES RANKINGS

Quarterback: 14

Running back: 14

Wide Receiver/Tight End: 14

Offensive Line:14

Defensive Line: 13, trailed by only Arkansas.

Linebackers: 13, trailed by only Arkansas.

Defensive backs:14

WHO'S NO.1?

Quarterback: Georgia followed by Florida and Alabama, and Auburn.

Running back: Alabama followed by Georgia and Mississippi State, and Auburn.

Wide Receiver/Tight End: Alabama, followed by LSU, Florida, and Georgia.

Offensive Line: Alabama followed by Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia

Defensive Line: Georgia, followed by Alabama, Florida, and LSU.

Linebackers: Georgia, followed by Auburn, Alabama, and Missouri.

Defensive backs: LSU followed by Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

FINAL TAKEAWAYS

It's easy to see why people pick Alabama to win the conference again. Afterall they have they rank in the top four with every position grouping according to Athlons.

Likewise, Georgia is there with them, while LSU, Florida, and Auburn make multiple appearances in the ranking top four.

Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri crash the top four in specific categories, specifically the offensive line where UT and UK knocked out the big boys other than Bama and UGA.

What does all this mean?

Not much, but it's something to talk about that is football and not will we, or won't we have a season.

