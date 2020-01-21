VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Set To Add Former NFL Player To Football Coaching Staff

Greg Arias

The overhaul of the Vanderbilt coaching staff continues for head coach Derek Mason as reports indicate that the Commodores will add LSU analyst Kenechi Udeze to the staff as their new defensive line coach.  

Udeze, a former first-round selection out of USC by the Minnesota Vikings in 2004 spent four seasons with the Vikings before retiring in 2008 after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.   

Since beginning his coaching career, Udeze has held multiple positions including serving as a part of USC’s staff from 2015-2018. He was a defensive line coach for three of those seasons. 

Udeze's coaching career began in 2009 when he served as the assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2009-2012.  

In 2012 he spent one season as the assistant defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks under his former college head coach Pete Carroll before returning to the Vikings as part of their Coaching Fellowship Program for the 2013 season. 

He then spent two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh as the assistant strength and conditioning coach before returning to USC.  

Udeze was released from his position at USC as part of the coaching shakeup under embattled head coach Clay Helton and was hired as an analyst by his former college position coach, Ed Orgeron at LSU where he was part of the recently completed national championship team.  

Udeze also won a national championship as a player with USC in  2003 and was named the National Defensive Player of the Year that same season. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vandy Boys Earn Baseball America's Preseason #1 Ranking

The defending national champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has been ranked number one in the nation ahead of the coming baseball season by Baseball America.

Greg Arias

"The Streak" Might Have Ended, But It Will Live On In Vanderbilt History

Every streak in the long history of sports has come to an end at some point. That doesn't make it feel any better for the players and fans who endure the end.

Greg Arias

Where To Go From Here For Stackhouse, Commodores Basketball

In the wake of another conference loss and the end of one of the most prideful things in Vanderbilt men's basketball history, where do the Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse go next?

Greg Arias

Social Media Responds To Stackhouse Post-Game Comments On End Of Streak

The Vanderbilt Commodores streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three-point basket came to an end Saturday against Tennessee. But it was a comment from head coach Jerry Stackhouse that has social media abuzz.

Greg Arias

Second Half Shooting Dooms Commodores in 66-45 Loss To Volunteers

It was no surprise that the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled to score points, but in the end, those struggles, and 23% shooting doomed then in a 66-45 loss to the rival Tennessee Volunteers.

Greg Arias

It's Rivalry Day As Vanderbilt Hosts Tennessee This Afternoon

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers renew aquaintances on the hardwood later this afternoon at Memorial GYm. Here's a deeper look at some numbers for the Vols as the two teams prepare for tipoff.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition

Here are some quick-hitter facts before today's game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Walters Enters Transfer Portal Leaving Vanderbilt With No Returning Quarterbacks

According to initial reports quarterback Allan Walters has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Greg Arias

Wallace Becomes Second Commodore QB To Leave Program

Quarterback Deuce Wallace has announced via his Instagram account that he is leaving the Vanderbilt football program.

Greg Arias

Alumnus Donates $5M To Enhance Facilities And Support Services

Vanderbilt men's basketball receives $5 million dollar gift to enhance facilities and support services.

Greg Arias