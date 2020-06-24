Vanderbilt Issues Statement on Improvements to Project Safe, Title IX Office

Vanderbilt University released a statement to their student body through email, where students were informed of coming improvements to Project Safe and the Title IX office in response to the recent allegations of sexual assaults and rapes reported to have been committed by current or former football players.

In the statement from interim chancellor, Susan R. Wente, and athletics director, Candice Storey-Lee, the university responded to those allegations in part by "undertaking a review of processes, policies, programs, and support systems and their applications within college athletics."

Further, the statements shared that along with Incoming Chancellor Daniel Diermier, and the "entire Vanderbilt leadership and analysis and guidance from outside experts, will inform an action plan to address program gaps and improvements and build on existing programs and strategies to combat sexual assault and misconduct currently being implemented through Project Safe, the Title IX office, Vanderbilt Athletics and other parts of the university."

The statement comes on the heels of recent accusations leveled against current and former football players where the players in question are alleged to have committed rape or sexual assaults against their accusers.

