CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Issues Statement on Improvements to Project Safe, Title IX Office

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt University released a statement to their student body through email, where students were informed of coming improvements to Project Safe and the Title IX office in response to the recent allegations of sexual assaults and rapes reported to have been committed by current or former football players.   

In the statement from interim chancellor, Susan R. Wente, and athletics director, Candice Storey-Lee, the university responded to those allegations in part by "undertaking a review of processes, policies, programs, and support systems and their applications within college athletics." 

Further, the statements shared that along with Incoming Chancellor Daniel Diermier, and the "entire Vanderbilt leadership and analysis and guidance from outside experts, will inform an action plan to address program gaps and improvements and build on existing programs and strategies to combat sexual assault and misconduct currently being implemented through Project Safe, the Title IX office, Vanderbilt Athletics and other parts of the university."  

The statement comes on the heels of recent accusations leveled against current and former football players where the players in question are alleged to have committed rape or sexual assaults against their accusers.   

  

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Brief Explanation of Title IX for College Athletics

There has been much talk in recent days of Title IX in regards to recent allegations made against current and former Vanderbilt football players.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Augenstein, Ott, Shears Named All-America Scholars

John Augenstein, Harrison Ott, and Michael Shears honored for their outstanding work in the classroom

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics Partners With Cromwell Media

Flagship radio partnership transitions for 2020-21 season.

Greg Arias

Commodore Football Recruiting Target Commits to Louisville

Jackson Hamilton listed Vanderbilt in his final eight schools under consideration, that was until Monday.

Greg Arias

Title IX Proceeding Determined Former Vanderbilt Linebacker Responsible of Sexual Assault

Vanderbilt football again finds itself in the midst of rape allegations and a Title IX finding where a player was expelled for sexual assault.

Greg Arias

Current Commodores Football Player Accused of Two Sexual Assaults

Allegations arose over the weekend naming two former, and one current Vanderbilt football player and accusing them of rape sexual assault.

Greg Arias

Around The SEC: Biggest Changes on Defense

Our weekly series from around the conference from our SI publisher team.

Greg Arias

SEC Running Back Taking Strong Stance on Confederate Flag

Kylin Hill is one of the top running backs in the SEC entering the 2020 season, and he has some strong words for his home state.

Greg Arias

A Different Look Into Talent Gap In The SEC

The gap in talent in the SEC might not be a great as some assume based on an interesting metric from Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics Director Responds to Allegations

On Saturday and Sunday, multiple females reported via social media that they had allegedly been sexually assaulted or raped by current or former members of the Vanderbilt football team.

Greg Arias