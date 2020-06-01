Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Shares Powerful Thoughts

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason took to Twitter over the weekend to share his feeling on the social issues currently taking place in our nation. Here are his words to both the Vanderbilt family and our country.

Vanderbilt Head Football Coach Derek Mason:

I can only speak to my thoughts, feelings, and emotions as another restless night gave way to my thoughts and prayers for the Floyd family. I’m truly saddened by the state of affairs that caused the death of George Floyd. I’m also aware of the growing tension in cities across the country regarding the issue.

The video footage we continue to see is hard to turn off in your mind and has left me both angry and alarmed by what has become an all to familiar issue in our country.

When tragedies such as this occur, people are quick to take a side, but in reality, there is truly only one truth here - a gentleman lost his life and that loss could have been prevented.

Imagine being the parent of a child and needing to explain to your son why it is important to listen to the rules of engagement in the world outside of your home. Then, you pray with all the prayer strength you have, every day, for your child to make it home safely.

The exhaustion and anger felt by people of color is a direct result of seeing scenarios like this play out again and again. We are constantly reminded to speak a certain way, behave in a respectful manner, and stay out of situations that make you a target.

Only to find that following the rules can sometimes not be enough to keep yourself alive. It’s a confusing dilemma to black men, which breeds anger and mistrust because the rules to this game keep changing.

For those who don’t know what to say or do because you believe that your opinion doesn’t matter, you’re wrong! It matters when we have compassion and understanding of another person’s situation, hurt, pain, and struggle.

Empathy takes no talent, just the free will act of compassion. You may not be capable of walking in someone else’s shoes, so don’t! Listen to the issue and walk alongside them to get it right.

To all who would read this and believe your voice doesn’t matter, I say to you that you must speak louder because communication is not a one-race job. For young men of color, allow your views to be heard and your soul to be stirred because this is unacceptable.

If anything is truly going to change, then we all must stand together peacefully to make sure that we stop trying to say who is at fault and find a way to get it right. The cost of getting it wrong has become increasingly too expensive.

This is just one man's perspective in this moment in time. It is my responsibility to coach, educate & resource a team of young men who come from different places, but are united with a single purpose.

NOTE: Content taken from Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason's comments via his personal Twitter account.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven