Vanderbilt's Mason On Returning Players

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason knows he has work to do. He spoke of it in his post-game press conference Saturday night in Knoxville following his team's season ended 28-10 losst to Tennessee.

Mason spoke of the youth of this season's team and ofthe number of returning starters next year. He also mentioned his top priority, finding a quarterback who can lead nextyears team.

This is not a new revolation from Mason, infact it has been something he has mentioned a few times in the last three weeks. It is, and should be his top offseason goal.

He and his staff have a houghly touted four star high school prospect committed, but that's a huge ask of a true freshman to step into an SEC program and start from day one, regardless of the talent level of the player.

Of course it is a start, but will Mason and company look to fill the role with another grad transfer considering thei lack of success they had this season with grad transfer Riley Neal leading the offense most of the season.

Let's be clear, I mean no disrespect to Neal, who seems to be a fine young man who stood and spoke with the media Saturday night following his final game as a Commodore. The results however, are the results and those were not good, despite what one might think of Neal on a human level.

There are some returning pieces for Mason and staff to build upon, especially on defense where the youth played big roles all season. Another offseason in the weight room is in order, but that's the case for every player in the SEC year round.

While fans are not happy Mason is returning, he is and what he is able to do next year remains to be seen, but the cupboard is not bare.