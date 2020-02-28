CommodoreCountry
Wakefield's Return Should Bolster Vanderbilt Backfield

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The start of spring practice this week has been a welcome sight for Jamuari Wakefield.

Vanderbilt’s senior running back returned to the field after missing virtually all of the 2019 season with a leg injury.

“It was definitely tough,” Wakefield said about missing the 2019 campaign. “Was definitely expecting a big season before that. I’m looking to put it all on this season right here.”

Wakefield (6-1, 220) left the 2019 opener against Georgia in what was a significant blow to Vandy’s running back depth. The Jacksonville, Florida, product was expected to be Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s primary backup and his ability in both the run and passing game would have given the Commodores an extra dimension.

Instead, after a seven-yard carry and 10-yard reception against Georgia, Wakefield was done for the season.

“Just perseverance,” Wakefield said on his road to recovery. “I had a good support group with my family back home. It was just a matter of getting back and I’m back now so we’re ready to put the work in.”

Wakefield is the veteran running back among a group that includes redshirt-sophomore Ja’Veon Marlow, redshirt-freshman JR Tran-Reno and sophomore Keyon Brooks. Brooks was the team’s second leading rusher in ’19 with 252 yards on 56 carries while Marlow got 10 rushes for 42 yards.

That quartet will battle this spring, summer and fall to become the team’s go-to back.

“I think there’s some talent in that group, there’s some guys that have some speed,” first-year Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Todd Fitch said. “(Thursday) we got the ball in their hands a little bit more on the perimeter with some different plays so it looks like they have a little bit more open-field ability. I’ve been pleased so far.

“Now we get into some pads and picking up blitzes and running behind their pads so that will be the next step in their evaluation.”

Replacing the production of Vaughn will undoubtedly be difficult for the Commodores – the two-year Vandy star totaled 2,272 yards in 25 games with the program. Wakefield showed flashes in 2018 he couldn’t produce similar numbers by averaging 4.5 yards per rush as a redshirt-sophomore.

He admitted that Tuesday’s first practice of the spring was a little tough in getting used to the full speed of the game again, but now it’s all systems go moving forward as he moves into a new era of Vanderbilt’s ground attack.

“Interesting to say the least,” Wakefield said of that competition in the backfield. “(Vaughn’s) not here so it’s a different type of competition. I’m just looking to lead that group and see what happens.”

Chad Bishop covers Vanderbilt for VUCommodores.com. Follow him @MrChadBishop.

Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin Headed to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Tim Corbin was surprised this afternoon with the news that he is being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall fo Fame.

Greg Arias

Keegan's Return to Vanderbilt's Lineup a Boost in more ways than one

Dominic Keegan's first game of the 2020 season was spectacularly unspectacular.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse calls out Players, team to Rebound Better, Among Other Things

The Vanderbilt Commodores dropped another SEC game they had a chance to win because of free-throw shooting and poor rebounding.

Greg Arias

A Deeper look into Vanderbilt's Strategic Plan and Lee's Comments

Now that we've all had some time to consume Vanderbilt's announcement, it's time to digest things.

Greg Arias

One Again Free-Throw Shooting Dooms Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores left 13 points at the free-throw line in a 61-52 loss to Missouri on Wednesday inside Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Lee Answers Questions on Strategic Plan Leads to more Questions

Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Storey-Lee met with members of the media prior to Wednesday night's Commodores men's basketball game versus Missouri.

Greg Arias

Pitching Dominates again as Vanderbilt tops Billikens

The Vanderbilt Commodores improved their winning streak to seven games as Ethan Smith dominated the visiting St. Louis Billikens on Wednesday.

Greg Arias

Commodores Looking for Leaders, Others to fill Roles for 202 Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores began spring practice on Tuesday and are looking to fill come openings on both sides of the football, including finding leaders for the team in general.

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Way and the new plan Announcement

Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Storey-Lee and the university's athletic department release a part of their new strategic facilities plan on Wednesday, but a closer look still doesn't tell us much.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt University Sets Course for Future of Athletics

The Vanderbilt Athletic Department released the first part of their strategic facilities plan for upgrades to their athletics facilities.

Greg Arias