Wallace Becomes Second Commodore QB To Leave Program

The Vanderbilt Commodores have lost yet another quarterback as Deuce Wallace announced his intentions to leave the football program.

Wallace did not make clear whether he intends to transfer to another program or is simply leaving Vanderbilt.

The Commodores, who started three different quarterbacks in games during the 2019 season have now lost all three. Riley Neal, who was a grad transfer has exhausted his eligibility while Wallace and Mo Hasan have both left the program with Hasan entering the transfer portal.

Wallace's lone start of the season came against Florida in Gainesville as he replaced the injured Neal. Appearing in eight games on the season, he completed 43 of 101 passes form 307 yards and four interceptions.

Allan Walters, a redshirt sophomore-to-be is now the only returning quarterback on the roster from last season. He appeared in three games, at Florida, and at home against both Kentucky and East Tennessee State. Walters completed 2-9 passes for 36 yards in those three appearances.

Walters will have the opportunity to compete with the three incoming quarterbacks, freshmen Ken Seals and Michael Wright, and JUCO transfer Jeremy Moussa to decide who will become the starting quarterback for the Commodores in 2020.