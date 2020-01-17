VandyMaven
Wallace Becomes Second Commodore QB To Leave Program

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores have lost yet another quarterback as Deuce Wallace announced his intentions to leave the football program. 

Wallace did not make clear whether he intends to transfer to another program or is simply leaving Vanderbilt.  

The Commodores, who started three different quarterbacks in games during the 2019 season have now lost all three. Riley Neal, who was a grad transfer has exhausted his eligibility while Wallace and Mo Hasan have both left the program with Hasan entering the transfer portal.    

Wallace's lone start of the season came against Florida in Gainesville as he replaced the injured Neal. Appearing in eight games on the season, he completed 43 of 101 passes form 307 yards and four interceptions.  

Allan Walters, a redshirt sophomore-to-be is now the only returning quarterback on the roster from last season. He appeared in three games,  at Florida, and at home against both Kentucky and East Tennessee State. Walters completed 2-9 passes for 36 yards in those three appearances. 

Walters will have the opportunity to compete with the three incoming quarterbacks, freshmen Ken Seals and Michael Wright, and JUCO transfer Jeremy Moussa to decide who will become the starting quarterback for the Commodores in 2020.   

Alumnus Donates $5M To Enhance Facilities And Support Services

Vanderbilt men's basketball receives $5 million dollar gift to enhance facilities and support services.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin Potential Golden Spikes Candidate

The NCAA site released a list of a single player at each position that could be a candidate to win the Dick Howser or Golden Spikes Award for 2020. To no surprise, Vanderbilt's Austin Martin is among those listed.

Greg Arias

Commodores Baseball Season Tickets Available As Season Starts Feb. 14

Vanderbilt is coming off its second national championship in six seasons as part of an SEC-record 59-win campaign. The Commodores return 18 letter winners including eight pitchers who manned a staff that ranked third nationally in strikeouts per game (10.9) last season. Single-game and all-session passes to the MLB4 College Baseball Tournament featuring Vanderbilt, Michigan, Cal Poly and UConn in Scottsdale, Arizona, are now on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Greg Arias

Arkansas Second Half Too Much For Commodores In 75-55 Loss To Hogs

The Vanderbilt Commodores made a game of it in the first half, but the Arkansas Razorbacks were too in the second half as the Hogs took care of business in a 75-55 win.

Greg Arias

Here it is, my "much too early top-25" with a major assist from Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.…

Greg Arias

Another Much Too Early College Football Top-25

Our colleague here at Sports Illustrated, Pat Forde released his "2020's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Clemson Leads the Pack After Title-Game Defeat" article on Tuesday. With that here are our thoughts on his much too early top-25

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quick Hitter: Arkansas Razorbacks Edition

Here are some quick hitters before tonight's game between Vanderbilt and Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Greg Arias

Preview: Vanderbilt Visits Arkansas Tonight

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight at Bud Walton Arena.

Greg Arias

Though I wasn't covering the Commodores last season during their run to the title in Omaha, I was…

Greg Arias

Allegations Of Hazing Arise Against James Franklin, Penn State In Lawsuit

Former Vanderbilt head football coach James Franklin's program at Penn State the center of unwanted attention after allegation in new lawsuit filed by former player.

Greg Arias