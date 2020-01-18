VandyMaven
Walters Enters Transfer Portal Leaving Vanderbilt With No Returning Quarterbacks

Greg Arias

And then there were none. That now appears to be the case when it comes to returning quarterbacks for the Vanderbilt Commodores football team in 2020.

Allan Walters, who as of yesterday was the only remaining quarterback from the 2019 roster will transfer, having entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal according to an initial report from Mark Zenitz of Al.com.   

Walters appeared in three games, Florida, Kentucky and East Tennessee State for the Commodores last season, threw just nine passes, completing two for 36 yards.

The news of Walters's decision came shortly after fellow quarterback Deuce Wallace announced his intentions to also leave the program. 

A few weeks ago the Commodores quarterback room looked to be full, with six players on the roster, but with the announced transfer of Mo Hasan, who started and won one game last season along with the news of Wallace and now Walters, head coach Derek Mason and newly hired offensive coordinator Todd Finch will enter camp with just three quarterbacks remaining on the roster. 

Of those three new quarterbacks, JUCO transfer Jeremy Mousaa, freshmen Ken Seals and Michael Wright, only Moussa has taken a snap in a college game, but no in the SEC.  

Riley Neal, who was the starting quarterback the majority of last season is also gone, having expired his eligibility.  

Even with the three returning players at quarterback, Mason and Finch had their work cut out for them to find a starting quarterback, now while the numbers are likely easier to manage, they must decide which young quarterback is the best fit for the new system Fitch is bringing and then prepare all three to be able to run that system properly.   

Depth was an issue at quarterback last season because of injuries, which now means that all three of the incoming players must be ready to play immediately should history repeat itself this coming season. 

