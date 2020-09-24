Week One SEC Games Features Seven of the Top-25

The unranked Vanderbilt Commodores prepare to visit No. 10 Texas A & M to kick off their season on Saturday, the remained of the SEC will also be in action for the first time this season.

While Commodores hed coach Derek Mason has played coy about who his starting quarterback will be, he will soon have to make that decisions known

“Privately, I’ve whittled it down to two, and I understand exactly where I want to go,” Mason told reporters Tuesday during a conference call. “Me and coach (Todd) Fitch talk about it every day. I think our reps really reflect that.”

A total of seven conference games will take place, with the headliner being a top-25 match-up taking place on The Plains of Auburn as the No.8 Tigers host the No.23 Kentucky Wildcats.

For Kentucky, injured quarterback Terry Wilson returns and should help the Wildcats offense become more balanced this season. His offensive line should also be one of the best in the conference in 2020. Auburn also returns their starting quarterback in Bo Nix, who will look to take another step forwards in this his sophomore season for the Tigers.

No.2 Alabama travels to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers. The last time the Tide visited Farrout Field, the put on a display of long jumping and wrestling suplexes in whipping the Tigers.

No.3 Georgia head over to Fayetteville for a date with their former offensive line coach Sam Pitman who is now the head man for the Hogs.

No. 5 Florida travels to Oxford for a date with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels while No.6 LSU hosts another first year SEC head coach in Mike Leach and his Mississippi State Bulldogs.

No.16 Tennessee travels to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks of Will Muchamp, who is squarely on the coaching hotseat and desperately needs a win to help cool the fires in Columbia.

It should be a fun and interesting first weekend in the SEC with each game featuring a yop-25 team plus a top-25 matchup to get the season off and running.

COACHES POLL

1. Clemson (37)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. LSU (3)

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Auburn

10. Texas A & M

11. North Carolina

12. Oklahoma State

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Louisville

17. Tennessee

18. Miami

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kentucky

21. Louisiana

22. BYU

23. Appalachian State

24. Baylor

25. Army

Moved in: Ohio State; Penn State; Wisconsin; Michigan; Minnesota

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.

AP TOP-25

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

8. Auburn

10. Texas A & M

11. North Carolina

12. Miami (FL)

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia

21. Pitt

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Moved in*: Marshall

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89; West Virginia 59; SMU 57; TCU 30; Virginia 30; Boston College 23; Arkansas State 20; Mississippi State 6; UAB 5; Texas Tech 5; Ole Miss 4; Appalachian State 3; UTSA 2; Troy 1; Coastal Carolina 1.

