Commodores Kim, Yu Tabbed for U.S. Amateur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt standouts Auston Kim and Louise Yu will represent the Commodores at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship to be conducted Aug. 3-9 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

Because of health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s field will be completely comprised of exempt players based on a variety of exemption categories.

Kim, a rising junior and All-SEC performer, opened her sophomore season in sensational fashion. She established a 54-hole school record by shooting 200 (65-69-66) to win medalist honors at the Cougar Classic held outside Charleston, South Carolina.

The early victory quickly moved the St. Augustine, Florida, native into early ANNIKA Award consideration. A participant in the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Women’s Amateur last summer, Kim finished the 2019-20 season with a 72.44 scoring average in 18 rounds. She also earned honorable mention All-America recognition from Golfweek.

Yu, a WGCA All-America Scholar and SEC Academic Honor Roll performer, posted a 72.94 stroke average this past season.

She especially shined while breaking a team record with an 8-under 64 in third round of Cougar Classic. Her runner-up finish at Cougar Classic marked best result in ac collegiate tournament.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt athletics press release.