Dores Among Nation’s Top NCAA APR Performers

Greg Arias


NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt student-athletes continue to author a string of exemplary success in the classroom, as reflected in the NCAA's Academic Progress Rates (APR) for the 2018-19 academic year released Tuesday.

The highest achievement that can be earned through the APR program is the Public Recognition Award, which honors programs ranking in the top 10 percent nationally in multiyear APR scores in each sport. In the latest multiyear APR scores released by the NCAA, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s cross country, bowling, lacrosse, soccer and women’s track and field programs each earned Public Recognition Awards.

Tuesday’s announcement recognized teams with an APR score in the top 10 percent of their respective sport for the 2018-19 academic year.

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the ongoing academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

Vanderbilt men’s cross country does not have an annual APR rate this year, but the program’s past APR scores qualified the team for the Public Recognition Award. 

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release.

