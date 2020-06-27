Former Commodore Will Gordon T-2 at Travelers Championship

Cromwell, Conn. - Former Commodore great and 2019 SEC Player of the Year Will Gordon carded a second-round, 8-under-par 62 and is tied for second on the leaderboard at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Gordon is tied with first-round leader MacKenzie Hughes with a 12-under 128 (66-62), and both players trail Phil Mickelson by one shot heading into the third round on Saturday.

Gordon, who posted a solid 4-under 66 in his opening round on Thursday, carded nine birdies in his round on Friday in his eighth career PGA Tour event.

“I think after yesterday I was able to kind of fight out a good round and had some momentum going into today, and after seeing the scores yesterday morning I knew that it was going to be gettable this morning,” said Gordon. “I just tried to come into today with a really positive mindset and aggressive mindset. I was able to do that and execute early, which whenever I get that momentum early, I usually don't let it go, so I was pretty proud of myself and how I hung in there early.

Gordon’s 62 propelled him on to the top of the leaderboard until the end of the day, when Mickelson made birdie on his 18th hole to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

“I was in the Korn Ferry finals before they got pushed back a year, but yeah, the uncertainty of having kind of 18 months and being kind of at the mercy, like you said, of the Monday qualifiers and sponsor exemptions makes you really thankful for the opportunities you do have,” said Gordon. “But I mean, I can't force it and I can't try to -- if it was all up to me, I'd have my PGA TOUR card right now, but it's not. So I've just got to take it with stride and have fun and do it confidently.

Gordon will play in a threesome with Mickelson and Hughes beginning at 9:15 ET on Saturday. Coverage can be found on the Golf Channel and CBS for most of the day.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release.

