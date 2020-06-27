CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Former Commodore Will Gordon T-2 at Travelers Championship

Greg Arias

Cromwell, Conn. - Former Commodore great and 2019 SEC Player of the Year Will Gordon carded a second-round, 8-under-par 62 and is tied for second on the leaderboard at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Gordon is tied with first-round leader MacKenzie Hughes with a 12-under 128 (66-62), and both players trail Phil Mickelson by one shot heading into the third round on Saturday.

Gordon, who posted a solid 4-under 66 in his opening round on Thursday, carded nine birdies in his round on Friday in his eighth career PGA Tour event.

“I think after yesterday I was able to kind of fight out a good round and had some momentum going into today, and after seeing the scores yesterday morning I knew that it was going to be gettable this morning,” said Gordon. “I just tried to come into today with a really positive mindset and aggressive mindset. I was able to do that and execute early, which whenever I get that momentum early, I usually don't let it go, so I was pretty proud of myself and how I hung in there early.

Gordon’s 62 propelled him on to the top of the leaderboard until the end of the day, when Mickelson made birdie on his 18th hole to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

“I was in the Korn Ferry finals before they got pushed back a year, but yeah, the uncertainty of having kind of 18 months and being kind of at the mercy, like you said, of the Monday qualifiers and sponsor exemptions makes you really thankful for the opportunities you do have,” said Gordon. “But I mean, I can't force it and I can't try to -- if it was all up to me, I'd have my PGA TOUR card right now, but it's not. So I've just got to take it with stride and have fun and do it confidently.

Gordon will play in a threesome with Mickelson and Hughes beginning at 9:15 ET on Saturday. Coverage can be found on the Golf Channel and CBS for most of the day.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin, Sacrifice for the Game

James Franklin and his family are preparing to make a difficult sacrifice for the college football season.

Greg Arias

by

Greg Arias

A Ranking of SEC Athletic Directors from Stadium Sports

Rankings are perhaps the most subjective, and opinion-based exercise in all of sports media, but come with the territory.

Greg Arias

The Question of Charles Wright and Graduation

Did Charles Wright officially graduate from Vanderbilt University?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Announced Decision Thursday

After securing the first commitment for the class of 2021, Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt Commodores missed on No. 2 today.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Players Perspective: Ethan Paul

National champion offers views, guidance amid canceled season

Greg Arias

Will College Athletics be Changed Forever?

Change is a constant, but just how much, and how long before we see a return to normalcy, if ever in college athletics.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Gets First Class of 2021 Commitment

Point guard Peyton Daniels became the first commitment for head coach Jerry Stackhouse's class of 2021, announcing his decision Wednesday night.

Greg Arias

Sources: Vanderbilt Athletic Department Ok'ed Wright for Pro Day

One of the issues facing Vanderbilt in the wake of a sexual assault finding under Title IX is Charles Wright's participation in football's pro-day activities.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Issues Statement on Improvements to Project Safe, Title IX Office

As expected, Vanderbilt University is currently working to improve the process of Project Safe and its Title IX office.

Greg Arias

A Brief Explanation of Title IX for College Athletics

There has been much talk in recent days of Title IX in regards to recent allegations made against current and former Vanderbilt football players.

Greg Arias