How Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Athletes Performed at the Cullen Brown Collegiate: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s golf had a nice couple of days at the Cullan Brown Collegiate.
At the two-day event, senior John Broderick finished in a tie for fourth place as he finished 4-under over the 36-hole event in his debut at the Cullan Brown Collegiate. Broderick held the second-best par-4 score in the 90-golfer event at 3-under. It was Broderick’s second top-five finish in his collegiate career.
Freshman Will Hartman scored a 1-over in his second collegiate event of his career. Hartman tied for 33rd place as he played scores of 72 and 71 in the two rounds.
Senior Ben Loomis played in his first event of the season at the Cullan Brown Collegiate. Between the two rounds, Loomis finished in a tie for 66th place at 7-over. Loomis recorded seven birdies through the two rounds.
Up next for Vanderbilt men’s golf, the Commodores travel to The Bryson Invitational. The three-day event starts Oct. 13 and finishes on Oct. 15.
Did You Notice?
Two Vanderbilt soccer players were honored with weekly awards on Monday. Olivia Stafford was named SEC Freshman of the Week for her role in the Commodores going 2-0 against Auburn and Kentucky.
Stafford was responsible for two of the three Vanderbilt goals between the two games. Her goal against Auburn in the 13th minute of the game turned out to be the game-winning goal. In the 2-1 win over Kentucky, she dished the ball to Sydney Watts, who scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute.
Watts, with her goal that gave her team a second consecutive victory, also earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Watts also scored Vanderbilt’s first goal of the game against the Wildcats on Sunday in the 66th minute.
With the successful weekend, Vanderbilt moved to 9-3-1 on the season and 3-2-1 in SEC play. The Commodores return to the field Friday night in Nashville against Missouri. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.
