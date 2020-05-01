CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

NCAA Wrong Again, No One Time Transfer Waivers Coming Now

Greg Arias

What's up with the NCAA? 

Just when you think they are beginning to soften and do the right things for student-athletes with the announcement that they are ready to allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, they revert to being the "heal" we've all come to know and expect. 

Along with the NIL (name, image, likeness) legislation proposed by the NCAA, the group also took up the potential of allowing student-athletes a one-time transfer to another school without suffering penalty. As you know, the current transfer rule forces a student-athlete transferring from one school to another within Division-I to sit out one year before regaining eligibility. 

The new proposal would have eliminated the one-year penalty by allowing a one-time transfer provided the student-athlete qualified under the new eligibility rules for transfer. 

According to the proposal, there are four categories a transferring student-athlete must satisfy to be eligible to compete at his or her new school immediately.

1) The transferring student-athlete must receive a release from their current school.

2) The transferring student-athlete must be academically eligible to from their previous institution.

3) The transferring student-athlete must maintain that academic eligibility at their new institution before the start of their athletic season.

4) The transferring student-athlete may not be under any academic or university suspensions at the time of transfer to be allowed eligibility. 

5) The transferring student-athlete will be allowed to transfer once in his or her four years of eligibility without penalty. A second transfer other than as a graduate transfer would mean sitting out one season, as is the current rule. 

Wouldn't you know it, as of Wednesday, the NCAA has now "tabled" that proposal, saying alterations to the NCAA's waiver process are "not appropriate at this time," per release on Wednesday.

How does this impact Vanderbilt?

Issac McBride, who has committed to the Commodores as a transfer student from Kansas, will now likely need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play, even though he sat out last season, but did not enroll at Vanderbilt.

 According to current rules, transfers must register with their new school and then site a season, leaving McBride's eligibility for 2020-21 in a potentially precarious position with the NCAA. 

So once again, the NCAA had failed to do the right thing for student-athletes when they had the opportunity. Hopefully, they will revisit this very soon and get it right because it's time to fix this issue for the good of all involved. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Vanderbilt Star Ke'Shawn Vaughn Poised For Fantasy Success

If you're a fantasy football player, former Vanderbilt Commodores standout Ke'Shawn Vaughn is poised to be an early fantasy success.

Greg Arias

NFL Looking Into Saturday Games If No College Football

All options are being discussed on every front when it comes to sports in the wake of this pandemic.

Greg Arias

College Football Season's Future Still Up In The Air

The future of college football for the 2020 season remains up in the air and it's anyone's guess as to how it might play out, but it's still too early to throw in the towel.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Connection To "The Handshake" and Other Bulls

If you're like most of the sports world, you've been watching the ESPN and Netflix documentary series "The Last Dance," chronicling the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Greg Arias

NCAA Move Toward Compensation For Athletes Getting Closer

There are logistical challenges ahead, but change is coming to the NCAA over student-athletes' name, image and likeness rights.

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Star Ke'Shawn Vaughn Earns High Praise In Tampa

He hasn't even been to the team facility yet, but former Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is drawing praise from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who selected him in the third round of last weekend's NFL Draft.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Men's Basketball Assistant David Grace Among Most Impactful

You don't always hear about the contributions of assistant coaches to the success of their teams but it's nice when they receive recognition.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball, Kumar Rocker Recognized

The 2019 College World Series champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team will be honored at Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Greg Arias

Missing Vanderbilt Baseball, Hot Dogs, Peanuts, And Crack Jacks

Baseball is the only sport my mom likes, and she had to remind me that Tuesday would have been one of the Vanderbilt baseball games I had gotten her tickets to see,

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quarterback Recruit To Announce Decisions Wednesday Afternoon

Three-star Houston, Texas quarterback Kyron Drones is apparently ready to end the suspense.

Greg Arias