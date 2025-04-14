No. 12 Vanderbilt Women's Tennis Picks Up A Win Against No. 9 Tennessee On Senior Day: The Anchor, April 14th, 2025
Vanderbilt women's tennis picked up a top ten win against the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on their senior day, Sunday afternoon.
The ladies took four of the six singles matches, including two in straight-sets. The most electric being the three-hour three set match between five-star freshman, Trinetra Vijayakumar, and Vanesa Suarez that went down to a third set tie break that was decided 11-9.
The win by Vijayakumar led to an emotional celebration by the team on the court, as the win secured the fifth seed in the SEC Tournament over their cross state rivals in Tennessee.
Vanderbilt women's tennis moved to 17-5 overall and 10-4 in conference play. They will travel to Auburn, Ala. on the 16th for the conference tournament. The team will look to carry the momentum they have built in late season, winning six of their last seven matchups in SEC play.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women's Golf: Day one of SEC Championships; Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. Live Stats
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: Vanderbilt 13, Oklahoma 2
Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Tennessee 3
Did You Notice?
- Sunday marked four years since Shea Ralph was hired as women's basketball coach. She is 70-55 in four years since being hired.
- Freshman attacker, Bailey Lower, set multiple career highs in the first start of her career.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
138 days.
Commodores Quote of the Day
[On winning the World Series] “It’s very special. Seeing all these grown men over there acting like little kids, it’s what it’s all about.”- David Price