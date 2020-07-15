SEC Recognizes Academic Excellence



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A total of 71 Vanderbilt student-athletes were named to the 2019‐20 First‐Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.

The Vanderbilt football program led the list with 11 selections while baseball followed that with an impressive 10 student-athletes. Vandy lacrosse totaled nine selections followed by swimming and track and field with six each, soccer and women’s basketball with five each and the men’s basketball and women’s cross country programs with four student-athletes each.

The women’s golf (3), women’s tennis (3), men’s golf (2), men’s tennis (2) and bowling (1) all also contributed to the Commodores’ impressive mark.

The First‐Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2019‐20 academic calendar. Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria was followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and nonscholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

First year student‐athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).

Vanderbilt – Sport – Major

Michael Doolin – Baseball – Undeclared

Will Duff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Sam Hliboki – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Spencer Jones – Baseball – Undeclared

Ryan Keenan – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Jack Leiter – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Chris McElvain – Baseball – Undeclared

T.J. McKenzie – Baseball – Undeclared

Parker Noland – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Thomas Schultz – Baseball – Undeclared

Dylan Disu – Men’s Basketball – Human & Organizational Development

Oton Jankovic – Men’s Basketball – Undeclared

Drew Weikert – Men’s Basketball – Medicine, Health and Society

Jordan Wright – Men’s Basketball – Undeclared

Yaubryon Chambers – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared

Koi Love – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared

Kiara Pearl – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared

Kaylon Smith – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared

Demi Washington – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared

Amelia Kiefer – Bowling – Human & Organizational Development

Sarah Coleman – Women’s Cross Country – Undeclared

Caroline Eck – Women’s Cross Country – Human & Organizational Development

Annie Gallagher – Women’s Cross Country – Economics/Human & Organizational Development

Niki Narayani – Women’s Cross Country – Undeclared

Justin Ball – Football – Undeclared

Joel DeCoursey – Football – Human & Organizational Development

Donald Fitzgerald – Football – Undeclared

Rowan Godwin – Football – Medicine, Health and Society

Justin Harris – Football – Undeclared

Gabe Jeudy – Football – Human & Organizational Development

Malik Langham – Football – Medicine, Health and Society

Scott Meyer – Football – Leadership and Organizational Performance

Riley Neal – Football – Learning, Diversity and Urban Studies

Justice Shelton-Mosley – Football – Marketing

J.R. Tran-Reno – Football – Undeclared

William Moll – Men’s Golf – Undeclared

Matthew Riedel – Men’s Golf – Undeclared

Jayna Choi – Women’s Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Tess Davenport – Women’s Golf – Undeclared

Celina Sattelkau – Women’s Golf – Undeclared

Nellie Blaze – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Paige Finneran – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Devin Fitzpatrick – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Paige Gunning – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Shaye Henderson – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Lila Huddles – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Mikela McCauley – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Kate Murphy – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Kayla Rieu – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Ashtyn Fink –Soccer – Undeclared

Sophie Guilmette –Soccer – Undeclared

Alex Kerr –Soccer – Human & Organizational Development

Hannah Morgan –Soccer – Human & Organizational Development

Kimya Raietparvar –Soccer – Medicine, Health and Society

Allison Bauer – Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Alina Jones – Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Chantal Jordan – Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Kristen Nutter – Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development

Alixandra Roy – Swim & Dive – Child Development

Taylor Ward – Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development

Keaton Allwardt – Men’s Tennis – Undeclared

James Ignatowich – Men’s Tennis – Undeclared

Marcella Cruz – Women’s Tennis – Undeclared

Dasha Kourkina – Women’s Tennis – Undeclared

Anna Ross – Women’s Tennis – Undeclared

Kaira Brown – Track & Field – Undeclared

Kaitlyn Deutsch – Track & Field – Undeclared

Madison Fuller – Track & Field – Undeclared

Madison Murray – Track & Field – Undeclared

Jada Sims – Track & Field – Undeclared

Alexandra Swindle – Track & Field – Undeclared

NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Athletics press release from Chad Bishop.