SEC Recognizes Academic Excellence
Vanderbilt University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A total of 71 Vanderbilt student-athletes were named to the 2019‐20 First‐Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.
The Vanderbilt football program led the list with 11 selections while baseball followed that with an impressive 10 student-athletes. Vandy lacrosse totaled nine selections followed by swimming and track and field with six each, soccer and women’s basketball with five each and the men’s basketball and women’s cross country programs with four student-athletes each.
The women’s golf (3), women’s tennis (3), men’s golf (2), men’s tennis (2) and bowling (1) all also contributed to the Commodores’ impressive mark.
The First‐Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2019‐20 academic calendar. Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria was followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and nonscholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
First year student‐athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).
Vanderbilt – Sport – Major
Michael Doolin – Baseball – Undeclared
Will Duff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Sam Hliboki – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Spencer Jones – Baseball – Undeclared
Ryan Keenan – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Jack Leiter – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Chris McElvain – Baseball – Undeclared
T.J. McKenzie – Baseball – Undeclared
Parker Noland – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Thomas Schultz – Baseball – Undeclared
Dylan Disu – Men’s Basketball – Human & Organizational Development
Oton Jankovic – Men’s Basketball – Undeclared
Drew Weikert – Men’s Basketball – Medicine, Health and Society
Jordan Wright – Men’s Basketball – Undeclared
Yaubryon Chambers – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared
Koi Love – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared
Kiara Pearl – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared
Kaylon Smith – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared
Demi Washington – Women’s Basketball – Undeclared
Amelia Kiefer – Bowling – Human & Organizational Development
Sarah Coleman – Women’s Cross Country – Undeclared
Caroline Eck – Women’s Cross Country – Human & Organizational Development
Annie Gallagher – Women’s Cross Country – Economics/Human & Organizational Development
Niki Narayani – Women’s Cross Country – Undeclared
Justin Ball – Football – Undeclared
Joel DeCoursey – Football – Human & Organizational Development
Donald Fitzgerald – Football – Undeclared
Rowan Godwin – Football – Medicine, Health and Society
Justin Harris – Football – Undeclared
Gabe Jeudy – Football – Human & Organizational Development
Malik Langham – Football – Medicine, Health and Society
Scott Meyer – Football – Leadership and Organizational Performance
Riley Neal – Football – Learning, Diversity and Urban Studies
Justice Shelton-Mosley – Football – Marketing
J.R. Tran-Reno – Football – Undeclared
William Moll – Men’s Golf – Undeclared
Matthew Riedel – Men’s Golf – Undeclared
Jayna Choi – Women’s Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Tess Davenport – Women’s Golf – Undeclared
Celina Sattelkau – Women’s Golf – Undeclared
Nellie Blaze – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Paige Finneran – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Devin Fitzpatrick – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Paige Gunning – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Shaye Henderson – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Lila Huddles – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Mikela McCauley – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Kate Murphy – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Kayla Rieu – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Ashtyn Fink –Soccer – Undeclared
Sophie Guilmette –Soccer – Undeclared
Alex Kerr –Soccer – Human & Organizational Development
Hannah Morgan –Soccer – Human & Organizational Development
Kimya Raietparvar –Soccer – Medicine, Health and Society
Allison Bauer – Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Alina Jones – Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Chantal Jordan – Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Kristen Nutter – Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development
Alixandra Roy – Swim & Dive – Child Development
Taylor Ward – Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development
Keaton Allwardt – Men’s Tennis – Undeclared
James Ignatowich – Men’s Tennis – Undeclared
Marcella Cruz – Women’s Tennis – Undeclared
Dasha Kourkina – Women’s Tennis – Undeclared
Anna Ross – Women’s Tennis – Undeclared
Kaira Brown – Track & Field – Undeclared
Kaitlyn Deutsch – Track & Field – Undeclared
Madison Fuller – Track & Field – Undeclared
Madison Murray – Track & Field – Undeclared
Jada Sims – Track & Field – Undeclared
Alexandra Swindle – Track & Field – Undeclared
NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Athletics press release from Chad Bishop.