Vanderbilt's John Augenstein Named Haskins Award Finalist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt golfer John Augenstein has been named one of three finalists for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, an award given annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members.

The honors are beginning to pile up for the senior from Owensboro, Kentucky, after his abbreviated 2019-20 campaign, in which he averaged 69.95 strokes per round, the lowest average in the Southeastern Conference, and posted one individual tournament victory at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. Earlier this week, Augenstein was named as a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, which is given annually to the top men’s college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions over the past 12 months. Augenstein became the first Vanderbilt player to be named a finalist for the Hogan Award.

Augenstein is listed second in the Golfstat individual rankings and fourth in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking (SPWAR). Additionally, he ranks seventh in the Golfweek/Sagarin system and 17th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). He helped lead Team USA to victory at the 2019 Walker Cup by posting a 2-1-1 record. He also is a member of both the 2019 and 2020 United States Palmer Cup teams.

Last summer, Augenstein was the runner up at the U.S. Amateur Championship, earning berths into the 2020 Masters Tournament and 2020 U.S. Open. He tied for 12th during the medal round and was a finalist for Ben Hogan Award August Golfer of the Month accolades.

The winner of the award will be announced on May 8.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release.

