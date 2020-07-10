Vanderbilt Athletes Academic Honorees 2020
Vanderbilt University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A total of 73 Vanderbilt student-athletes were named to the 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, commissioner Greg Sankey and the league office announced Friday.
The Vanderbilt lacrosse and women’s track and field programs each produced 22 representatives on this list, which is based on grades from the 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring terms. The baseball (8), men’s tennis (7), men’s golf (6), women’s golf (4) and women’s tennis (4) programs also contributed to the Commodores impressive mark.
Student-athletes on the list were required to maintain a 3.0 GPA either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative 3.0 GPA. Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution and have been a team member for the entire NCAA Championship segment. Eligible honorees include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship individuals on a team for two seasons.
Vanderbilt – Sport – Major
Cooper Davis – Baseball – Sociology
Ty Duvall – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Jake Eder – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Hugh Fisher – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Mason Hickman – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Matt Hogan – Baseball – Communication Studies
Chance Huff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Justyn-Henry Malloy – Baseball – Communication Studies
John Augenstein – M Golf – Sociology
Reid Davenport – M Golf – Sociology
Mason Greenberg – M Golf – Economics
Harrison Ott – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Michael Shears – M Golf – Public Policy Studies
Luke Zieman – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Abbey Carlson – W Golf – Mechanical Engineering
Virginia Green – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Auston Kim – W Golf – Political Science
Louise Yu – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Lily Argyle – Lacrosse – English
Emily Brooks – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society
Karlie Bucci – Lacrosse – Economics
Mattern Burnett – Lacrosse – History of Art / Spanish
Nicole Dadino – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Deirdre Daly – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Gwyn Devin – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society / Spanish
Madison Foglio – Lacrosse – Communication Studies
Gabrielle Fornia – Lacrosse – Mathematics / Medicine, Health, & Society
Sophie Furlong – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Griffin Gearhardt – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Brianne Gross – Lacrosse – Engineering Science / Communication Studies
Melissa Hawkins – Lacrosse – Special Education
Megan MacGillis – Lacrosse – Engineering Science
Emily Mathewson – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Madison Miller – Lacrosse – Economics
Abigail Morgan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Cassidy Orban – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society
Halle Regan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Elizabeth Scarrone – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Madison Souza – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society
Callie Sundin – Lacrosse – Economics
Marcus Ferreira – M Tennis – Mechanical Engineering
George Harwell – M Tennis – Human & Organizational Development
William Rowe – M Tennis – Economics
Macsen Sisam – M Tennis – Economics
Adam Sraberg – M Tennis – Public Policy Studies
Panu Virtanen – M Tennis – Economics
Christiaan Worst – M Tennis – Economics
Georgia Drummy – W Tennis – Economics
Emma Kurtz – W Tennis – Economics
Amanda Meyer – W Tennis – Political Science
Christina Rosca – W Tennis – Neuroscience
Kacie Breeding – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Reagan Bustamante – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development
Regan Clay – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society
Emily Cohen – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society
Kristen Denk – W Track & Field – Marketing
Kendall Derry – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Grace Jensen – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development
Caleigh Lofstead – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Child Studies
Lauren Moffett – W Track & Field – Psychology / Cognitive Studies
Anna Grace Morgan – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society
Gillian Mortimer – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development
Margaret Ollinger – W Track & Field – Economics
Caroline Pietrzyk – W Track & Field – Leadership & Organizational Performance
Jacqueline Pinon – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society
Alena Sapienza-Wright – W Track & Field – English / Political Science
Rebecca Schulte – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology
Taiya Shelby – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society
Jordan Smith – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Mailin Struck – W Track & Field – Environmental Sociology / Psychology
Sara Tsai – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Haley Walker – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology
Ana Wallace – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering V
NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Athletics press release.