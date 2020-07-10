Vanderbilt Athletes Academic Honorees 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A total of 73 Vanderbilt student-athletes were named to the 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, commissioner Greg Sankey and the league office announced Friday.

The Vanderbilt lacrosse and women’s track and field programs each produced 22 representatives on this list, which is based on grades from the 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring terms. The baseball (8), men’s tennis (7), men’s golf (6), women’s golf (4) and women’s tennis (4) programs also contributed to the Commodores impressive mark.

Student-athletes on the list were required to maintain a 3.0 GPA either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative 3.0 GPA. Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution and have been a team member for the entire NCAA Championship segment. Eligible honorees include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship individuals on a team for two seasons.

Vanderbilt – Sport – Major

Cooper Davis – Baseball – Sociology

Ty Duvall – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Jake Eder – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Hugh Fisher – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Mason Hickman – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Matt Hogan – Baseball – Communication Studies

Chance Huff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Justyn-Henry Malloy – Baseball – Communication Studies

John Augenstein – M Golf – Sociology

Reid Davenport – M Golf – Sociology

Mason Greenberg – M Golf – Economics

Harrison Ott – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Michael Shears – M Golf – Public Policy Studies

Luke Zieman – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Abbey Carlson – W Golf – Mechanical Engineering

Virginia Green – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Auston Kim – W Golf – Political Science

Louise Yu – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Lily Argyle – Lacrosse – English

Emily Brooks – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society

Karlie Bucci – Lacrosse – Economics

Mattern Burnett – Lacrosse – History of Art / Spanish

Nicole Dadino – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Deirdre Daly – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Gwyn Devin – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society / Spanish

Madison Foglio – Lacrosse – Communication Studies

Gabrielle Fornia – Lacrosse – Mathematics / Medicine, Health, & Society

Sophie Furlong – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Griffin Gearhardt – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Brianne Gross – Lacrosse – Engineering Science / Communication Studies

Melissa Hawkins – Lacrosse – Special Education

Megan MacGillis – Lacrosse – Engineering Science

Emily Mathewson – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Madison Miller – Lacrosse – Economics

Abigail Morgan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Cassidy Orban – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society

Halle Regan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Elizabeth Scarrone – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Madison Souza – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society

Callie Sundin – Lacrosse – Economics

Marcus Ferreira – M Tennis – Mechanical Engineering

George Harwell – M Tennis – Human & Organizational Development

William Rowe – M Tennis – Economics

Macsen Sisam – M Tennis – Economics

Adam Sraberg – M Tennis – Public Policy Studies

Panu Virtanen – M Tennis – Economics

Christiaan Worst – M Tennis – Economics

Georgia Drummy – W Tennis – Economics

Emma Kurtz – W Tennis – Economics

Amanda Meyer – W Tennis – Political Science

Christina Rosca – W Tennis – Neuroscience

Kacie Breeding – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Reagan Bustamante – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development

Regan Clay – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society

Emily Cohen – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society

Kristen Denk – W Track & Field – Marketing

Kendall Derry – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Grace Jensen – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development

Caleigh Lofstead – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Child Studies

Lauren Moffett – W Track & Field – Psychology / Cognitive Studies

Anna Grace Morgan – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society

Gillian Mortimer – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development

Margaret Ollinger – W Track & Field – Economics

Caroline Pietrzyk – W Track & Field – Leadership & Organizational Performance

Jacqueline Pinon – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society

Alena Sapienza-Wright – W Track & Field – English / Political Science

Rebecca Schulte – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology

Taiya Shelby – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society

Jordan Smith – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Mailin Struck – W Track & Field – Environmental Sociology / Psychology

Sara Tsai – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Haley Walker – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology

Ana Wallace – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering V

NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Athletics press release.