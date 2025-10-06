Vanderbilt Athletics Has Good Weekend: The Anchor
Vanderbilt athletics had a busy, but mostly successful weekend.
It all started with Vanderbilt women’s golf winning the Ron Moore Invitational. The Commodores stayed in first place throughout the whole weekend. They were led by junior Ava Merrill, who went 4-under on Saturday and held sole possession of first place on the player leaderboard at 7-under.
“I was really proud of the toughness and the fight we showed today, and how we were able to hang in there and not let the round get out of hand,” Vanderbilt women’s golf coach Greg Allen said.
On the volleyball court, Vanderbilt split its two games over the weekend. On Friday, it took a 3-1 loss to Oklahoma. Vanderbilt took the first set but lost the next three in a closely contested match. On Sunday, Vanderbilt came away with a 3-0 sweep victory in a match against Arkansas. The Commodores imposed their will on the Razorbacks by winning each of the three sets by at least seven points. The win ended a three-game losing streak for Vanderbilt.
On the gridiron, No. 16 Vanderbilt football took its first loss of the season at the hands of No. 10 Alabama. Vanderbilt played tight with the Crimson Tide for the first half, but it could not generate any offense in the second half. The Commodores defense came up with big stops against the Alabama offense, but in the end the Alabama defense seemed to wear down Vanderbilt’s offensive line.
Finally, on the soccer field, Vanderbilt soccer got a 2-1 road win Sunday afternoon against Kentucky. Denny Watts got the scoring started in the 66th minute with an unassisted goal, but Kentucky fought back. The Wildcats ended up tying the game in the 74th minute.
But just over a minute later, it was Watts again who came up huge for Vanderbilt, scoring the game-winning goal off an assist from Olivia Stafford.
Up next, Vanderbilt soccer heads back home for a game against Missouri Friday.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s golf at Cullan Brown Collegiate, Day 1.
This Weekend’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt women’s golf won 1st place at the Ron Moore Invitational.
Vanderbilt volleyball lost to Oklahoma 3-1.
Vanderbilt swimming beat North Florida 160-101.
No. 16 Vanderbilt football lost to No. 10 Alabama 30-14.
Vanderbilt soccer beat Kentucky 2-1.
Vanderbilt volleyball beat Arkansas 3-0.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt swimming’s season kicked off on the right foot. The Commodores took down North Florida 160-101.
“It was a great atmosphere at the pool today, overall we’re happy with the day,” head coach Jeremy Organ said.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
28 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“[Red] Sanders has one of the best football brains I have ever seen.”- Dan McGugin