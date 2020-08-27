Vanderbilt Establishes Star Dates, Formats for Fall Seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

The SEC men’s and women’s cross country season will consist of a minimum of two and a maximum of three competitions prior to the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 30. The season will take place between Sept. 11-Oct. 23 and may include competition against nonconference opponents provided those schools adhere to SEC COVID-19 testing protocols.

The SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning Sept. 18, followed by the SEC Championship (Nov. 13-22) in Orange Beach, Alabama. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

SEC soccer teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

For the 2020 fall segment of the men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis seasons, SEC teams may compete in up to three team events beginning no earlier than Oct. 1. SEC golf and tennis teams will be limited to events involving only SEC members or nonconference teams from the geographic region of the SEC school.

The SEC had previously announced in July that the sports of cross country, soccer and volleyball would be postponed through at least August 31.

In addition, fall practice activities and intrasquad games are permitted for baseball, but exhibition games against outside competition is prohibited in the 2020 fall semester.

The SEC announced in July that student-athletes in all sports who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.

The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force continues to meet on policies and procedures for the safe return of student-athletes to competition, building on the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.

Cross Country

- Season runs Sept. 11-Oct. 23

- Seven weeks of competition

- Compete in a minimum two events (maximum of three) prior to SEC Championships

- No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC testing protocol the week leading into competition

- No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race

- Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks

Soccer

- Season runs weekend of Sept. 18-Nov. 8 (eight total weeks)

- Eight regular season matches plus at least two matches at the SEC Tournament

- Regular season includes six divisional opponents and two crossover opponents (four home, four away)

- One match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities and television

- Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates

- 14-team SEC Conference Tournament – Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two matches

Golf and Tennis

- Teams may compete in up to three team events

- Competition can take place no earlier than Oct. 1

- Teams are limited to events involving only SEC members or nonconference teams from the school’s geographic region