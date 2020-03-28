Vanderbilt Golfer John Augenstein Named To Palmer Cup For Second Year In A Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt senior John Augenstein was named to the 2020 Palmer Cup United States team for the second consecutive season in an announcement made by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Friday.

Augenstein, from Owensboro, Kentucky, finished the shortened 2019-20 campaign as the team’s leading scorer with a 69.95 stroke average and one individual championship at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in what would be his last event of the spring in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Augenstein, who qualified for the 2020 Masters and U.S. Open after finishing runner-up at the 2019 U.S. Amateur, had his Masters appearance delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I am thrilled for John to get named to the Arnold Palmer Cup for the second consecutive year,” said Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh, who coached Augenstein and the United States squad in 2019. “He had another outstanding season for our team and it is great to see him get honored with this selection.”

The Palmer Cup, a Ryder-Cup type format that features the best collegiate players in the world, is scheduled to take place July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. Twelve of the best men and women, 24 players total, for the United States will compete against 24 players from the international squad.

Augenstein is the 12th Commodore selection to an Arnold Palmer Cup team and the fourth Vanderbilt player to be named to two teams.