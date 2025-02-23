Vanderbilt LAX Falls to Ohio State: The Anchor, February 23, 2025
From Vanderbilt Athletics - NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kate Tyack led all scorers and posted a game-high tying five points as No. 22/24 Ohio State tops Vanderbilt 14-8 on Saturday afternoon at the Vanderbilt Lacrosse Complex.
Ohio State opened up the contest scoring less than a minute into the game and took an early 4-0 lead until Brooke Baker got Vandy on the board with back-to-back goals to bring the Dores within two at the end of the opening frame. The Buckeyes went on to score four more in the second period while Jaime Biskup added two goals for the Commodores as they trailed 8-4 at the halfway mark. Ohio State opened the third period with back-to-back goals but the Dores responded with two of their own as the third frame ended. The Dores came within three scores in the final 10 minutes, but Ohio State scored three straight to secure the victory.
Vanderbilt (2-3) had six scorers on the day, led by Baker and Biskup who added two goals each. Biskup dished two assists to bring her point total to four. Maddie Barkate commanded the draw, posting a game-high six draw controls. Barkate also added a goal and two caused turnovers for the Dores. Bailey Lower, Kemper Robinson and Nancy Halleron each added a goal for Vandy while Cate Bradley tallied an assist. Jackie Norsworthy grabbed a career-high-tying three draw controls.
Ohio State (3-0) was led by Tyack who tallied her third career game with four goals and a career-high-tying five points. Kampbell Stone and Leah Sax combined for six goals while Brynn Ammerman added two goals and three assists. In cage, Jocelyn Torres made 14 saves, the most by any goalie Vandy has faced this season.
The Dores will enjoy a break in the schedule before returning to action on Wednesday, March 5 as they host Louisville. Opening draw will be at noon and shown on ESPN+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 South Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Baseball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at No. 15 Vanderbilt, 12 p.m., SEC Network+
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, 12 p.m.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women's LAX: Vanderbilt 8, Ohio State 14
Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt 0, Texas 7
Baseball: Vanderbilt 13, St. Mary's 7
Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt 77, Ole Miss 72
Swimming: 13th of 13
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt moved up its first-pitch time for its weekend series opener against Saint Mary’s to 2 p.m. on Friday. The game, as well as the other two games this weekend, will air on SEC Network+.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
190 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Hit’em hard and carry’em to the ground. It reduces their enthusiasm.”- Dan McGugin
Check Us Out On:
· YouTube
· Threads
· Blue Sky