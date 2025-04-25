Vanderbilt Moves Up SEC Championship Leaderboard: The Anchor, April 25, 2025
Vanderbilt had a rough opening round at the 2025 SEC Men’s Golf Championship, but made up some ground in Thursday’s second round.
The Commodores turned in a 5-under par round two team score, moving up three spots to 13th place in the tournament. A pair of Commodores turned in second round scores under 70 and none had a score higher than 72.
Vanderbilt’s 567 two-day total is 33 strokes behind the teams tied at the top of the leaderboard, LSU and Auburn (534).
Round 3 of the 2025 SEC Men’s Golf Championship gets underway Friday on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. The Commodores will tee off at 8:50 a.m..
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men’s Golf: SEC Championships, 7 a.m., Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Baseball: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt 13th Place, SEC Men's Golf Championship, Round 2
Did You Notice?
- The Vanderbilt volleyball team is headed to Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan, May 24 through June 3. The Commodores will player matches against Japan-based universities Senri Kinran, Ryokoku, Nihon Taiiku and Nihon.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
127 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
I've been underrated my whole life. So I use it as motivation to rise up, prove everyone wrong, and be the best I can be.- Ralph Webb