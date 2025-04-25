Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Moves Up SEC Championship Leaderboard: The Anchor, April 25, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt moved up to 13th with a 5-under par team score in Thursday's second round of the SEC Men's Golf Championship tournament.
/ Vanderbilt Athletic

Vanderbilt had a rough opening round at the 2025 SEC Men’s Golf Championship, but made up some ground in Thursday’s second round.

The Commodores turned in a 5-under par round two team score, moving up three spots to 13th place in the tournament. A pair of Commodores turned in second round scores under 70 and none had a score higher than 72.

Vanderbilt’s 567 two-day total is 33 strokes behind the teams tied at the top of the leaderboard, LSU and Auburn (534).

Round 3 of the 2025 SEC Men’s Golf Championship gets underway Friday on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. The Commodores will tee off at 8:50 a.m..

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Men’s Golf: SEC Championships, 7 a.m., Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Baseball: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SECN+

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt 13th Place, SEC Men's Golf Championship, Round 2

Did You Notice?

  • The Vanderbilt volleyball team is headed to Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan, May 24 through June 3. The Commodores will player matches against Japan-based universities Senri Kinran, Ryokoku, Nihon Taiiku and Nihon.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

127 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

I've been underrated my whole life. So I use it as motivation to rise up, prove everyone wrong, and be the best I can be.

Ralph Webb

Published
