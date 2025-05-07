Vanderbilt One Shot Back of Advancing: The Anchor, May 7, 2025
Vanderbilt women’s golf posted the second-lowest total in the Tuesday’s second of the NCAA Championship Regional at Keene Trace Golf Club in Lexington, Ky.
The Commodores shot a 6-under 282 to climb into sixth place (a four spot jump after the first round) and are just one shot behind TCU for the last qualifying spot.
“That’s the team we’ve been waiting to see since about mid-February,” Vanderbilt coach Greg Allen said. “I was so encouraged to see us clean up what we didn’t do very well yesterday. We found fairways and took advantage of the par fives today. It was a team effort from start to finish.”
Florida State leads the regional at a commanding 14-under followed by Georgia Southern at 5-under. Kansas State sits third at even-par, Southern Cal in fourth at 2-over and TCU fifth at 6-over.
“We have some momentum after today and talked about how we need to use that advantage tomorrow,” Allen said. “There will certainly be some uncomfortable moments throughout the day and we just need to embrace that. We were in a very similar position last year in College Station, so we have that experience to lean back on.”
The first Commodore will begin play at 7 a.m. CT in Wednesday’s final round.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women’s Golf: NCAA Lexington Regional, Final Round, 7 a.m., Keene Trace Golf Club, Lexington, Ky.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 20 Louisville 5, No. 11 Vanderbilt 4
Women’s Golf: NCAA Lexington Regional, Second Round
Did You Notice?
- A total of 12 Vanderbilt sport programs scored above the national average in the most recent NCAA Academic Progress Rates (APR) released Tuesday, with nearly half of those teams posting a perfect mark.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
116 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Yet we have the definition, of the genius by the philosopher, Amiel: ‘Doing easily what others find difficult is talent; doing what is impossible for talent, is genius.’ By that definition, he whose memory we here honor was a great genius, for continually he did the impossible.”- Paul Wellman on Red Sanders