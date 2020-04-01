CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Senior Golfer John Augenstein Named Finalist For Top Award

Greg Arias


NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt senior John Augenstein was named one of 10 players to the final Haskins Award watch list, an award given to the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the United States.

Augenstein, from Owensboro, Kentucky, finished the shortened 2019-20 campaign as the team’s leading scorer with a 69.95 stroke average and one individual championship at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in what would be his last event of the spring in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He is joined on the team by Florida’s John Axelsen and Ricky Castillo, Baylor’s Cooper Dossey, BYU’s Peter Kuest, Pepperdine’s William Mouw and Sahith Theegala, Florida State’s John Pak, Oklahoma’s Garett Reband, and Georgia’s Davis Thompson.

The winner and two finalists will be announced on Golf Channel in May and the winner will receive an exemption into the PGA Tour's A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in September.

Under Monday's decision by the NCAA to allow seniors who lost their final season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Augenstein would be eligible to return to Vanderbilt for another year of eligibility, though that decision would be weighed against turning pro by Augenstein who certainly looks to have a future on the PGA Tour in the not too distant future.  

