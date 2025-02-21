Vanderbilt Swimmers Post Career-Best Times At SEC Meet: The Anchor, February 21, 2025
Vanderbilt’s swim team finds itself in last place after Thursday’s swimming events, but several Commodores set career-best times and eight recorded season-low marks on the third day of competition at the SEC Championships at Gabrielsen Natatorium.
Kailia Utley posted a top-20 finish in prelims of the 100 fly to qualify for the C Final of the event at night and lead the Dores. Reagan Mathieson, Libby Gilbert and Bailey Ratzburg also had performances that rank among the top 10 all-time in school history during the morning session.
“That was a huge swim and a big confidence booster for Kailia, just as it was overall for the team. It was so exciting to see her qualify for a second swim at one of the fastest meets in the country,” Vanderbilt coach Jeremy Organ said. “I think everyone really settled in today and put some really good swims in, and I think we have a lot more to come tomorrow. It’s very exciting for everyone, I’m so proud of them.”
Swimming at this season’s SEC Championships will continue on Friday, with prelims beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT in the 200 fly, 100 back and 100 breast.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Swimming: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship Meet
Baseball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at No. 15 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at Northwestern, 4 p.m., Evanston, Ill.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Swimming: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship Meet
Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Oklahoma 101, Vanderbilt 81
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt moved up its first-pitch time for its weekend series opener against Saint Mary’s to 2 p.m. on Friday. The game, as well as the other two games this weekend, will air on SEC Network+.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
191 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Mike [Holovak] was the quintessential `football guy. He had such a passion and knowledge of the game. It is rare when you see a person excel in all three areas of the sport: a great player in college, a successful coach and great talent evaluator, but Mike was one of the special people. He had a real gift for evaluating talent; and in my opinion, he was one of the finest and most effective evaluators of playing talent in the history of our organization.”- Bud Adams
Check Us Out On:
· YouTube
· Threads
· Blue Sky