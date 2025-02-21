Vanderbilt Swimmers Post Career-Best Times At SEC Meet: The Anchor, February 21, 2025

The Dores were hard at work this morning at the SEC Championships:



⚓️ 2️⃣nd NCAA B cut for Kailia

⚓️ 4️⃣ years in a row Kailia has advanced to a final

⚓️ 6️⃣ career-best times

⚓️ 8️⃣ season-low marks#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/4O6LvfzyLD