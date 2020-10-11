Vanderbilt Tennis Shine Against Ole Miss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Forced to move indoors due to Hurricane Delta making its way into the region, Vanderbilt picked up four singles victories Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss on Day 2 of the Music City Scramble at Currey Tennis Center.

“A fantastic second day of the tournament for us,” said head coach Aleke Tsoubanos. “We were tough competitors on every single court and that is exactly what we want. Anessa Lee picked up her first collegiate victory in a straight set win, Emma Kurtz played more great tennis and Marcella Cruz and Amanda Meyer both found themselves in holes, problem solved and made adjustments to work their way back into their matches to pull out straight-set victories. Ole Miss came at us and it was very, very competitive tennis. I’m looking forward to see our team bring that enthusiasm and be great competitors on the final day Sunday.”

Lee and Meyer both picked up their first fall victories on the day. Lee’s 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ole Miss’s Reka Zadori marked her first at the collegiate level and Meyer battled through a lengthy 7-5, 7-6 (1) match to defeat Kelsey Mize. Earning their second wins of the weekend, both Cruz and Kurtz took down Rebels with Cruz beating Lillian Gabrielsen 7-6, 6-3 and Kurtz topping Alexa Bortles 7-6, 5-0.

Even with four Dores winning Saturday, Vanderbilt almost made it a perfect day. Holly Staff battled all afternoon against Tiphanie Fiquet and split the first two sets before falling in a third-set tiebreaker 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Vanderbilt will finish up the Music City Scramble on Sunday with doubles action against Auburn before closing the tournament with singles play against Tennessee later in the afternoon.

Results

Singles

Tiphanie Fiquet (UM) def. Holly Staff (Vandy) 4-6, 6-4, 11-9

Emma Kurtz (Vandy) def. Alexa Bortles (UM) 7-6 (5), 5-0, ret.

Marcella Cruz (Vandy) def. Lillian Gabrielsen (UM) 7-6 (3), 6-3

Amanda Meyer (Vandy) def. Kelsey Mize (UM) 7-5, 7-6 (1)

Anessa Lee (Vandy) def. Reka Zadori (UM) 6-2, 6-4