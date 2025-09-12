Vanderbilt Volleyball Drops Second Straight: The Anchor
Vanderbilt volleyball lost for the second consecutive game that went into the early hours of Thursday morning for those in the central and eastern time zones.
The Commodores fell 3-2 to California in a fifth and final set. The game started off going well for Vanderbilt as it won the first two sets by a score of 25-21 in each set. But in the third set, everything changed.
Vanderbilt fell just short of a clean sweep win, but ended up losing the third set 27-25. In the fourth set, California tied the match at two apiece with a 25-16 win.
In the fifth set, the two schools went point for point and reached match point 11 times. However, the Commodores just could not string together the final few points it needed and lost the set 24-22 and the match 3-2.
Now at 2-4, Vanderbilt’s west coast trip continues Friday night as it looks to bounce back against UC Santa Barbara. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt soccer vs. LSU, Friday Sep. 12, 7 p.m. CT
Vanderbilt volleyball at UC Santa Barbara, Friday Sep. 12, 6 p.m. CT
Vanderbilt football at South Carolina, Saturday Sep. 13, 6:45 p.m. CT
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt soccer athletes Ally Bollig and Sara Wojdelko received SEC honors earlier this week.
Bollig was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for scoring the lone goal in Vanderbilt’s upset 1-0 win over No. 16 Georgetown. It was Bollig’s first career goal after being injured the first three seasons of her collegiate career.
Wojdelko, the Commodores goalkeeper, was recognized as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for posting shutouts against Georgetown as well as Vanderbilt’s win over Middle Tennessee State.
Vanderbilt opens SEC play against LSU Friday night.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
52 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“I think that there are times when playing at home produces more pressure than playing on the road. We certainly feel like we let ourselves down this week, let our fans down. Maybe just that environment where it’s you against everyone else, maybe that’s healthier for our group right now. I’m not saying that’s an answer. I’m just saying maybe that’s where we’re better off right now. We might as well think that way because we’re going on the road anyway.”- Kevin Stallings