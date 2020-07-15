What Exactly is Going on at Vanderbilt?

On Wednesday, Chris Lee of VandySports.com released an article entitled "A peel behind the curtain at Vanderbilt and athletics decisions," where Lee took a deep dive into recent events inside the athletic communications department.

For those who have yet to view Lee's article, a quick refresher on recent events where Vanderbilt University fired or laid off almost the entirety of their athletic communications staff last week in a surprise move where that department has been rolled into the universities communications organization.

Here's just part of Lee's work on this subject.

"This year has raised questions regarding Vanderbilt's priorities with athletics. Last week’s news that the university eliminated its existing athletics media relations staff and will replace it with employees selected by (and reporting to) the university's communications office raised more questions. Vanderbilt has repeatedly refused meaningful comments on this and other athletics-related matters. But here's a view from people who've seen first-hand how the school operates, and their voices might shed a lot on what's happening and what's to come."

As the new guy on the block covering Vanderbilt athletics, I was blessed to have been introduced to the people handling communications. Alan George, the associate athletic director for communications- who remains in his position- and the recently retired Larry Leathers, along with Andrew Boggs and Andrew Pate, were terrific to work with and very good at their jobs.

Every one of these individuals and their staff welcomed me with open arms. They helped in any way possible with requests and with keeping me updated on media availability and showing me the ropes around the athletic department.

Seeing what has happened in recent days, along with reading in detail what Lee's story shared, has brought long-standing issues related to athletics on the Vanderbilt campus into a new light.

Fans have for years questioned the university's commitment to athletics in general, and those cries have only grown louder in the wake of this "restructuring" inside McGugin Center.

I'm no expert with long term knowledge of the issues involved here from a media standpoint. However, I've seen how things have gone on the fields and courts long enough to realize that winning in athletics isn't even close to a priority for the university as a whole.

What I did witness, however, was the introduction of Candice Storey-Lee as the interim and now new athletics director. I've sat and heard talk of a "strategic plan" for facilities upgrades, but as of yet- yes, the current pandemic has likely played a part here or is a convenient excuse- we have not seen or heard any specific plans as a whole.

This from a source in Lee's article.

"Remember that long anticipated announcement of the strategic plan?" a source says. "That was the chance for Vanderbilt to change its narrative. Instead, all that's been done since then is firing the athletics communications staff--while making no moves whatsoever on facilities. "That's Vanderbilt in a nutshell."

Vanderbilt could announce their plans later today or tomorrow. If so, I will happily write about those plans, or even offer an apology for this article if necessary. Until then, however, this does seem to be Vanderbilt in a nutshell.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.