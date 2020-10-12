Dores Close Music City Scramble on High Note

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt closed a strong opening weekend of fall competition Sunday at Currey Tennis Center with multiple victories over in-state rival Tennessee in the Music City Scramble.

“I absolutely loved the way we fought start to finish in doubles and singles to close our weekend” said head coach Aleke Tsoubanos. “The goal is to keep getting better with each day of competition and we did that this weekend. Doubles was an improvement from Friday and our singles against Tennessee was fiercely competitive. Sometimes on Sundays in the fall it can be challenging to maintain intensity on the third day of a long competition weekend, but that was not the case for us. I’m really encouraged by where we are heading into more great competition next weekend in Knoxville.”

Emma Kurtz led Vanderbilt on the weekend with three singles victories. She closed the event Sunday with her third-straight victory in defeating Rebeka Mertena 6-3, 6-4.

Holly Staff and Anessa Lee both also picked up second singles wins of the weekend with Staff coming from behind to beat Johanna Silva 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (3) and Lee topping Tenika McGiffin 6-1, 6-2. Both victories each mark second-career collegiate victories for the two.

In doubles action against Auburn, Cruz and Staff paired for their second win of the weekend together. After a successful Friday, Cruz and Staff closed the weekend with a 6-4 victory over Taylor Russo and Shir Azran.

“We’re grateful to our officials and staff who made the weekend run smoothly,” Tsoubanos added. “We had to transition to indoor tennis Friday and we’re thankful to get some great tennis played throughout the weekend.”

Vanderbilt will return to action next week for the UT Fall Invite. Play is set for Friday through Sunday in Knoxville.

Results

Singles

Carly Briggs (UT) def. Marcella Cruz (Vandy) 6-2, 6-7 (6), 1-0 (4)

Emma Kurtz (Vandy) def. Rebeka Mertena (UT) 6-3, 6-4

Holly Staff (Vandy) def. Johanna Silva (UT) 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (3)

Daria Kuczer (UT) def. Amanda Meyer (Vandy) 7-6, 6-4

Anessa Lee (Vandy) def. Tenika McGiffin (UT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Marcella Cruz/Holly Staff (Vandy) def. Taylor Russo/Shir Azran (Aub) 6-4

Carolyn Ansari/Selin Ovunc (Aub) def. Emma Kurtz/Anessa Lee (Vandy) 6-4