SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Dores Close Music City Scramble on High Note

Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt closed a strong opening weekend of fall competition Sunday at Currey Tennis Center with multiple victories over in-state rival Tennessee in the Music City Scramble.

“I absolutely loved the way we fought start to finish in doubles and singles to close our weekend” said head coach Aleke Tsoubanos. “The goal is to keep getting better with each day of competition and we did that this weekend. Doubles was an improvement from Friday and our singles against Tennessee was fiercely competitive. Sometimes on Sundays in the fall it can be challenging to maintain intensity on the third day of a long competition weekend, but that was not the case for us. I’m really encouraged by where we are heading into more great competition next weekend in Knoxville.”

Emma Kurtz led Vanderbilt on the weekend with three singles victories. She closed the event Sunday with her third-straight victory in defeating Rebeka Mertena 6-3, 6-4.

Holly Staff and Anessa Lee both also picked up second singles wins of the weekend with Staff coming from behind to beat Johanna Silva 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (3) and Lee topping Tenika McGiffin 6-1, 6-2. Both victories each mark second-career collegiate victories for the two.

In doubles action against Auburn, Cruz and Staff paired for their second win of the weekend together. After a successful Friday, Cruz and Staff closed the weekend with a 6-4 victory over Taylor Russo and Shir Azran.

“We’re grateful to our officials and staff who made the weekend run smoothly,” Tsoubanos added. “We had to transition to indoor tennis Friday and we’re thankful to get some great tennis played throughout the weekend.”

Vanderbilt will return to action next week for the UT Fall Invite. Play is set for Friday through Sunday in Knoxville.

Results

Singles

Carly Briggs (UT) def. Marcella Cruz (Vandy) 6-2, 6-7 (6), 1-0 (4)

Emma Kurtz (Vandy) def. Rebeka Mertena (UT) 6-3, 6-4

Holly Staff (Vandy) def. Johanna Silva (UT) 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (3)

Daria Kuczer (UT) def. Amanda Meyer (Vandy) 7-6, 6-4

Anessa Lee (Vandy) def. Tenika McGiffin (UT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Marcella Cruz/Holly Staff (Vandy) def. Taylor Russo/Shir Azran (Aub) 6-4

Carolyn Ansari/Selin Ovunc (Aub) def. Emma Kurtz/Anessa Lee (Vandy) 6-4

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Soccer Falls in Double OT

South Carolina beats Vanderbilt on double overtime penalty kick

Vanderbilt University

Gamecocks, Weather, Other Issues Doom Commodores in 41-7 Loss

The old saying that whatever can go wrong will certainly applied to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Tennis Shine Against Ole Miss

Vandy earns four singles victories on strong second day of Music City Scramble

Vanderbilt University

Official Game Thread: South Carolina

It's almost game time.

Greg Arias

Three Predictions: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Three things we expect to happen today.

Greg Arias

College Viewing Schedule: Saturday, Oct.10th.

A big day in college football on tap.

Greg Arias

Five Things We Want To See: South Carolina

Here are this week's five things we hope to see when the Vanderbilt Commodore host South Carolina on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Commodores Women's Tennis Open 2020 Fall Slate Friday

Off and running.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Athletics Outlines Progress to Prevent Sexual Assault and Misconduct

Additional action items in place following launch of external review

Vanderbilt University

Revisiting Win Streak Article One Day Later

Sometimes things need clarification or a correction.

Greg Arias