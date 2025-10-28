2027 OT Jake Baker Speaks on Recent Nashville Trip
The recruiting trail never stops, and this past week in Nashville was a prime example. Although the Commodores were preparing to take on then-No. 15 Missouri in arguably the biggest home game in FirstBank Stadium in decades, the Vanderbilt staff was also focused on welcoming a massive crop of both current and potential commits for campus visits.
One prospect that was in town, 2027 offensive tackle Jake Baker, spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his time in the Music City as well as his recruitment process so far.
"What stood out to me was how real and personable the coaches were," Baker said. "They first reached out this summer with a camp invite and some gameday invites. I contact them weekly."
Standing at 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. as just a junior, it is easy to see why the Commodores' staff was eager to make contact with the rising prospect. Though he is unranked currently, Baker is one of the most physically impressive prospects in his class.
He currently suits up for Ensworth High School in Nashville and has been a key member of a team that is 6-3 with one game remaining this season.
Baker also talked about what he was able to do while in town, saying, "My favorite thing I did was go to College GameDay."
He spoke on the environment inside FirstBank stadium as well, highlighting the new renovations. "What impressed me most was the quality of coaches and facilities. They added to the stadium and it made for a great atmosphere to play SEC football."
Baker continued, "The fans at FirstBank Stadium are down to earth and were really welcoming of all the recruits."
This season, Vanderbilt finished a massive renovation project to its home stadium in which the south endzone was gutted and replaced with a new facade that features several fan experience improvements as well as a new locker room and training facility for the team.
Although this is just the first season that the new south endzone has been open, it seems to already be making an impact on recruiting.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds just a single commitment in the 2027 class from quarterback Luke Babin, but has welcomed several highly touted prospects for campus visits this fall. If Lea and the Commodores' staff are able to replicate the same success in 2027 as they've had with the 2026 class, Vanderbilt could be a contender in the SEC for years to come.