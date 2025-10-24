Vanderbilt Preparing for Massive Recruiting Weekend
While things have certainly looked great on the field this season for Vanderbilt, Clark Lea and the Commodores' staff have ensured that things look just as great off the field as well.
Vanderbilt has been extremely active on the recruiting trail this fall, extending offers to talented prospects and bringing them in for visits. This weekend, as the Commodores prepare to take on No. 15 Missouri at home in FirstBank Stadium, the staff will also be preparing for an absolutely massive crop of both current and potential commitments that will be in town.
Check out the latest players to confirm their upcoming trips to Nashville for the monumental game.
Commodores' Commits in Town
2026 WR Kahden Smith
The impressive wideout confirmed earlier this week in an exclusive interview with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI that he plans to be in town for the Missouri game. He also spoke on his impressive senior season, as well as his relationship with the staff as well.
2026 EDGE Jace McCallum
McCallum, much like many of the upcoming names on this list, made his announcement on social media. The 6-foot-3, 240 lb. defender was the tenth commitment of the Commodores' 2026 class which is now 20 members strong.
2026 DL Nate Fleming
Fleming is one of the more recent additions to the 2026 class, accepting a walk-on role after decommitting from Columbia on October 12. He is a Tennessee native, currently suiting up for Battle Ground Academy in Franklin where, in four years, he's compiled 108 tackles, 34.0 TFL's and 21 sacks.
2027 QB Luke Babin
The lone 2027 commitment for the Commodores', Babin is an impressive signal caller from Woodville High School in Texas. He stands at 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. and has been dominant throughout his junior season thus far, throwing for 1,940 yards with 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Potential Commitments in Town
2026 ATH Oliver Stacey
Standing at 6-foot-7, 220 lbs., Stacey is a dynamic prospect that has the skill set and range to play multiple positions. He currently suits up for Father Ryan High School in Nashville and has seen time at defensive end and both tackle spots on offense. Though he is a bit on the slender side for an SEC offensive lineman, he could line up on the defense and be a game wrecker up front with his height.
2027 WR Ja'Hyde Brown
Currently ranked as a 4-Star prospect, Brown is one of the most dynamic wideouts in the 2027 class. He hails from Louisville, Kentucky and currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Indiana, Auburn and many more.
2027 WR/TE Alex Haywood
A sort of in-between type player, Haywood is a 6-foot-5, 225 lb. prospect with the size to line up as a tight end, but the athleticism to make plays at wide receiver. Though unranked currently by major recruiting outlets, Haywood is potentially a high ceiling prospect with unique blend of traits.
2027 K Aidan Flynn
The first and only special teamer on the list, Flynn in a talented place kicker in the 2027 class from Charlotte, North Carolina. Though his exact statistics are unavailable, Flynn's highlight tape from the 2024 season paints a clear picture of consistency from the young kicker.
2028 CB Jermaine Cobbins
One of the most highly touted prospects in the 2028 class, Cobbins is an electrifying cornerback from Springfield, Tennessee. He is currently a 4-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 4 player at his position in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2028 RB Xander Edwards
Edwards is one of the more physically impressive running back prospects in the 2028 class. He stands 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. as just a sophomore, and has helped his high school team, The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, to a 7-1 record this season.
2028 QB Brooks Brown
Another in-state prospect, this time from Ravenwood, Tennessee, Brown is currently a backup to Boston College commit Femi Babalola, but is in line to take over for one of the state's top teams as a junior next season.
2028 S Drake Coellner
Hailing from Carmel High School in Indiana, Coellner is a physically impressive safety prospect, standing at 6-foot, 190 lbs. as just a sophomore. Though he is unranked currently, Coeller looks to potentially be a future riser, so making an early impression is great for the Commodores' staff.
2029 ATH Maddox Porter
Another prospect from Battle Ground Academy, Porter will join his aforementioned teammate, Fleming, on this weekend's visit. Though unranked as a prospect, Porter already possesses elite size for several positions on the field as just a freshman. He stands 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. and has seen time at wide receiver and defensive back.